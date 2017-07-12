trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

International

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

People

ProGlobalEvents Hires Saul Stokes as Creative Director

Tweet 12/7/2017

ProGlobalEvents, a fully integrated experiential marketing firm for corporate clients, announced that Saul Stokes has joined as Creative Director. Based in the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, Saul will lead a creative team responsible for designing brand-building experiential events that include custom designed structures and graphics. Saul will also hold the same title for ProExhibits which is the sister company that provides the fabrication services.



“We’re excited to have Saul join our expanding company and bring his award-winning design talents” said Dick Wheeler, president of both ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibits. “With over 15 years of success, designing for events, exhibits and permanent environments for global brands such as Cisco, Samsung and Levi’s, he will be a great resource for our clients.”



When asked about why he wanted to join ProGlobalEvents Saul commented, “I’ve always wanted to join a successful company where everything was under one roof: design, graphics, manufacturing, client teams and administration. Also the ability to collaborate with clients in our design center and show room in the technology hub of the world was very attractive.”





About ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibits

ProGlobalEvents is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company blends a creative team with decades of entertainment and corporate event successes with in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information see



ProExhibits is the largest fully integrated Northern-California-based Events, Exhibits and Environments company with numerous awards and certifications including the Experiential Design and Technology Award for Best Trade Show Exhibit, Event Marketer’s FAB 50 list and the OSPI global partners certification. For more information see





Contact:

PMiller@ProGlobalEvents.com











More information about ProExhibits...





ProGlobalEvents, a fully integrated experiential marketing firm for corporate clients, announced that Saul Stokes has joined as Creative Director. Based in the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, Saul will lead a creative team responsible for designing brand-building experiential events that include custom designed structures and graphics. Saul will also hold the same title for ProExhibits which is the sister company that provides the fabrication services.“We’re excited to have Saul join our expanding company and bring his award-winning design talents” said Dick Wheeler, president of both ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibits. “With over 15 years of success, designing for events, exhibits and permanent environments for global brands such as Cisco, Samsung and Levi’s, he will be a great resource for our clients.”When asked about why he wanted to join ProGlobalEvents Saul commented, “I’ve always wanted to join a successful company where everything was under one roof: design, graphics, manufacturing, client teams and administration. Also the ability to collaborate with clients in our design center and show room in the technology hub of the world was very attractive.”About ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibitsProGlobalEvents is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company blends a creative team with decades of entertainment and corporate event successes with in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information see www.ProGlobalEvents.com ProExhibits is the largest fully integrated Northern-California-based Events, Exhibits and Environments company with numerous awards and certifications including the Experiential Design and Technology Award for Best Trade Show Exhibit, Event Marketer’s FAB 50 list and the OSPI global partners certification. For more information see www.ProExhibits.com Tweet



