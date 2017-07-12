trending Sponsored Content

CRVA Appoints Jason Koteff to National Sales Manager for Visit Charlotte

12/7/2017

Jason Koteff has been named National Sales Manager for Visit Charlotte, the destination sales team for the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA). Koteff is based in Washington, D.C., and will guide associations and corporations in the Virginia area that are considering Charlotte as a destination for their events.



Koteff joins the CRVA with an extensive background in the hospitality industry. He previously worked with Team San Jose, where he served as the director of national accounts for the Mid-Atlantic region, marketing San Jose, California, and the San Jose Convention Center to large groups and organizations. Jason has also represented other destinations in the Washington, D.C., market, including Ottawa Tourism, Visit Baltimore, Tourism Toronto, and the Kansas City Convention and Visitors Bureau.



“The CRVA prides itself in assembling the most professional talent available, and we are very proud to be able to announce Jason Koteff as the newest member of the team. His experience, integrity and professionalism will be appreciated by both our customers and teammates,” says Mike Butts, executive director at Visit Charlotte and vice president of sales at the CRVA.



Koteff officially assumed his duties at the CRVA on Nov. 29.





About Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA)

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) works to deliver experiences that uniquely enrich the lives of our visitors and residents. Through leadership in destination development, marketing and venue management expertise, the CRVA leads efforts to maximize the region’s economic potential through visitor spending, creating jobs and opportunities for the community. Brands supported by the CRVA include the Charlotte Convention Center, Spectrum Center, Bojangles’ Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Regional Film Commission and Visit Charlotte in conjunction with the region’s destination marketing brand, ‘Charlotte’s got a lot.' Find more information at





Contact:

laura.white@crva.com









