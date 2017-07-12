trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Mirror Show Management Wins Second EDPA EDDIE Award

Tweet 12/7/2017

Mirror Show Management (MSM) has won the 2017 EDDIE, the top design accolade awarded annually by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA). This is the second consecutive year that MSM has received the award.



The EDPA is the leading network for professionals in the customer experience industry. Its members create experiences for tradeshows, events, corporate environments, museums, retailers, education and entertainment.



“We are stunned and humbled to win the EDDIE two years in a row,” said Donna Shultz, MSM President. “Especially when you consider how much industry-leading work EDPA members are doing all the time.”



The EDDIE is yet another recent award win for MSM, which has included a Gold Experience Design & Technology Award, Sizzle award, Exhibit Design award, plus many others.





About Mirror Show Management

Mirror Show Management is a customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association, is listed on Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List of the most elite exhibit companies and has been named a Top Workplace for four consecutive years. Visit





Contact:

kelsey.frank@mirrorshow.com











More information about Mirror Show Management...





