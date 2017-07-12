trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press, People

Mirror Show Management's Donna Shultz Named EDPA President

Tweet 12/7/2017

Mirror Show Management’s CEO Donna Shultz has been appointed President of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) for a one-year term.



The EDPA is the leading network for professionals in the customer experience industry. Its members create experiences for tradeshows, events, corporate environments, museums, retailers, education and entertainment.



“I consider this a great honor and privilege,” said Donna Shultz, Mirror Show Management President. “The EDPA is without peer in our industry and our company has drawn strength and support from them for years. This is a wonderful opportunity to give back by offering my leadership in return.”



About Mirror Show Management

Mirror Show Management is a customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association, is listed on Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List of the most elite exhibit companies and has been named a Top Workplace for four consecutive years. Visit





kelsey.frank@mirrorshow.com











