VISIT DENVER Announces Cahal Mowery as Director of Convention Sales

12/7/2017

VISIT DENVER, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, has announced Cahal Mowery as the organization’s new director of convention sales, leading the mid-market and Executive Meeting Managers (EMM) sales efforts.



“Cahal’s proven passion for sales and leadership and his varied experience will be an asset to our organization and the city as a whole,” says Rachel Benedick, vice president, Sales and Services for VISIT DENVER. “His tenure with both a destination marketing organization and a hotel make him the ideal candidate for VISIT DENVER’s Director of Convention Sales role.”



At VISIT DENVER, Mowery will be responsible for supporting tactical initiatives to fulfill the Sales Department’s strategies and goals. He will lead eight sales managers within the mid-market and EMM divisions, and will work closely with the Vice President, Sales & Services and Associate Vice President, Convention Sales as it relates to strategic planning, industry relations, sales plans, forecasts and reporting.



Mowery joins VISIT DENVER from the JW Marriott Houston Downtown, where he served as director of sales and catering, leading a team of eight people. Previously, Mowery held several positions at the Greater Houston Convention & Visitors Bureau, handling national association citywides greater than 1,500 on peak.



Mowery received his CMP in 2012 and was named one of Connect’s “40 under 40” in 2014. He currently serves on the MPI Houston Area Chapter Board of Directors and is also active in PCMA. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from the University of Houston, and he completed his MBA at the University of Houston in 2015.





About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 108 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A record 17.3 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2016, generating $5.3 billion in spending, while supporting nearly 57,000 jobs, making Tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website at





Contact:

ageisheker@visitdenver.com









