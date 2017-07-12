|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
The Los Angeles Convention Center Looks Back on Four Years with AEG Facilities
12/7/2017
December 8th marks AEG Facilities and the City of Los Angeles four-year anniversary of a successful partnership. The private and public entities have worked together to refresh the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), turning the facility into an economic driver for Downtown Los Angeles. The City’s original goals for AEG Facilities in taking over LACC management were to: generate an operational surplus each year, build a 10% budget reserve within 5 years, increase revenues, book more events- particularly citywide conventions. Since assuming management in December of 2013, AEG Facilities has exceeded all of the City’s goals and expectations with an operating surplus year after year, a healthy reserve of $7.1 million, reinvesting more than $40 million in building improvement and alteration projects, increasing citywide conventions, and the reimbursement of $7.7 million to the City of Los Angeles for the Department of Convention & Tourism Development (CTD) overhead since privatization, all while elevating LACC brand recognition, sustainability metrics, and community involvement projects.
“AEG Facilities’ best business practices along with the strategic planning and collaboration between the City of Los Angeles and the CTD have solidified the convention center as an important economic driver for Downtown Los Angeles. The past four years of partnership are commemorated with headline achievements and record-breaking years for the LACC,” stated Doane Liu, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Department of Convention & Tourism Development (CTD).
Highlights of the four-year partnership include:
About the Los Angeles Convention Center
The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) is renowned internationally as a prime site for conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions. Professionally managed by AEG Facilities, the LACC attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually. The facility is an integral economic component to the Southern California area, generating economic benefits through attendee direct and indirect spending and sustaining over 12,500 local jobs. The LACC also remains an enduring symbol of environmental sustainability and social responsibility, and is proud to be a LEED® Gold certified facility; the venue was recertified on the Gold level in 2015 making the LACC the largest convention center in the U.S. to receive LEED® EB:O+M Gold recertification. For more information, please visit www.lacclink.com.
About AEG Facilities
AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 120 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Live, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. For more information, please visit www.aegworldwide.com.
Contact:
alexadiaz@lacclink.com
|
|
|
|