Chris Gowe Joins Tradeshow Logic as V.P. of Strategic Growth

12/7/2017

Tradeshow Logic (TL), an event solutions firm whose services elevate the success of associations and show organizers, has brought industry veteran Chris Gowe onboard as vice president of strategic growth. In this newly created role, Chris will lead and inspire Tradeshow Logic’s exhibit and sponsorship sales team as they continue to create and deliver products that exceed client revenue goals.



Chris shares the TL team’s enthusiasm for strategy, innovation and customization. “It’s all about the outcome; making our clients’ shows better, faster and stronger,” says Chris. One of Chris’ most unique talents is his ability to identify emerging industry trends and leverage them to achieve market leadership for his customers.



Chris was most recently director of sales at the Vancouver Convention Centre, where his innovative strategies transformed the centre’s booking calendar and optimized bookings with an ideal combination of long-term, short-term and repeat business. In fiscal 2016, the Vancouver Convention Centre hosted over 550 events including 64 conventions and conferences which accounted for attracting 535,800 non-resident delegate days, the highest number of NRDDs realized within the last five fiscal years.



Chris’ experience also includes a substantial tenure in show management. Chris worked for dmg world media and George Little Management for 16 years, most recently as vice president of the west coast gift group.



Chris possesses a strong work ethic and is tireless in his commitment to deliver results—with a dose of fun. “With Chris’ leadership, TL will cement our position as the industry’s preeminent exhibit space and sponsorship sales team,” says B.J. Enright, CEO of TL.





About Tradeshow Logic

Tradeshow Logic, a full-service event solutions firm, increases the value of events, tradeshows and conferences for organizers, exhibitors and attendees. TL industry veterans and skilled team members deliver ideas, strategies, people, technology and partnerships that improve efficiency, enhance experience and increase revenue. Services include event consulting, exhibit and sponsorship sales, meeting and event management, global general contracting, and event technologies.





Contact:

bjenright@tradeshowlogic.com









