People
Jeffrey Langhorst Joins Creative Technology Spain as International Project Manager
12/7/2017
Creative Technology (“CT”), one of the world’s leading suppliers of specialist Audio Visual equipment to the sports, corporate, exhibition and entertainment industries and a live events company of NEP Group, Inc., announced today that Jeffrey Langhorst will join CT Spain on 15 December in the role of international project manager. This addition follows CT’s recent news of expansion in the region by opening an office in Portugal.
“We are excited to have Jeff as part of the CT Spain team,” said Dave Crump. CEO of CT Europe and Middle East. “His skills and expertise as a technical specialist and someone who has managed projects for major clients is a huge plus. Jeff, [along with Sander Meijer as International Sales Manager], form a strong duo who will be focused on delivering superior service and solutions for our international conferences and exhibition clients.”
Jeffrey Langhorst has worked in the audio visual rental industry since 1997. He started his career in Amsterdam as an AV technician, and then moved to Barcelona in 2009 and has operated as a freelance AV specialist in Spain and internationally. His specialties include Large Screen Display, multi- format switching and Audio production. A native of The Netherlands, Jeffrey has worked throughout Europe and is fluent in four languages.
Jeffrey can be reached via email at jlanghorst@ctspain.com.
About Creative Technology
Creative Technology provides innovation, technology, project management and operational support to the global events market. Our goal for every project and across every market, is to exceed customer expectation, delivering consistently creative technological solutions that add impact and dynamism to events large and small. Investment in the industry’s finest talent and most inspiring minds, alongside the very best technology, defines CT’s service and differentiates us from our competitors. To learn more about CT’s solutions, visit www.ct-group.com/eu/en.
Contact:
jlanghorst@ctspain.com
