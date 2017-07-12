trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

International

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Freeman Draws on Collective Wisdom to Unlock Critical Consumer Perspectives

Tweet 12/7/2017

Reaching and resonating with customers is critical to every business, but finding the best approach to make the connection can be challenging. Having consumer insights in hand — from purchasing decisions to how buyers interact with a brand —is immensely valuable as companies craft their brand strategies. With this in mind, Freeman has launched its newly acquired Freeman Design Insights Panel, which focuses on unlocking the preferences and behaviors of design-centric consumers across a variety of industries.



The Freeman Design Insights Panel brings together more than 7,500 members that have been selected for their strong design sensibilities and their first-mover attributes — such as being the first to try new products and services and embracing technology and innovation ahead of the curve. The company’s new research and measurement capability stems from its recent acquisition of the “Inside Dwell” panel, which also included nine years of longitudinal data.



The panel provides a platform for Freeman to better understand its customers’ customers by identifying, testing, tracking and contextualizing the impact of design on macro trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and all touchpoints of brand experience. Through ongoing panel-based research and crowdsourcing data, Freeman will be able to provide its customers with invaluable consumer insights and help them to identify industry-specific trends that can help drive product and service adjustments to better meet the needs of their industry.



One area of focus that the panel is positioned to explore is the U.S. consumer segment of “New Affluents.” This distinct segment of the affluent market is composed of 8.8 million heads of households (and a total of 13 million individuals) and represents $300 billion in spending[1]. The segment serves as a bellwether for the evolution of the affluent market, is well-informed and self-directed, and actively shares opinions. The Freeman Design Insights Panel is uniquely positioned to provide a statistically projectable representation of the New Affluents consumer segment and to uncover insights that can help companies resonate with this critical market.



“The New Face of Affluence study was a critical part of our relationship with Dwell because it provided a lens for us into the most affluent, design-savvy consumers,” said Christine Marvin, director of corporate strategy and design, The Marvin Companies. “Marvin also leveraged research from the panel, highlighting the findings in keynote presentations at numerous events. Now that Freeman owns the research, we look forward to seeing how it applies the data to help us better understand the affluent, design-forward consumer and to develop brand experiences that resonate with this segment.”



Insights from this unbiased group represent the first collection of crowdsourced consumer data within the brand experience space and dedicated — in part — to the brand experience and live events industries.



“The evolution of the design-conscious consumer has elevated design as a key differentiator across all industries and virtually all aspects of a company’s business and brand. That said, currently, data-driven design preferences and insights from these consumers are limited and can be difficult to obtain,” said Bob Priest-Heck, president, Freeman. “With the Freeman Design Insights Panel, we are able to pull collective wisdom from industry leaders, influencers and consumers to identify and explore hot topics and design trends that resonate with them as well as to better understand what drives their decisions. From there, we put this data to work, using it to craft better strategic and creative recommendations for our customers.”



To learn more about the Freeman Design Insights Panel, please visit





About Freeman Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit





Contact:

ellen.zeidler@freemanco.com











More information about Freeman...





Reaching and resonating with customers is critical to every business, but finding the best approach to make the connection can be challenging. Having consumer insights in hand — from purchasing decisions to how buyers interact with a brand —is immensely valuable as companies craft their brand strategies. With this in mind, Freeman has launched its newly acquired Freeman Design Insights Panel, which focuses on unlocking the preferences and behaviors of design-centric consumers across a variety of industries.The Freeman Design Insights Panel brings together more than 7,500 members that have been selected for their strong design sensibilities and their first-mover attributes — such as being the first to try new products and services and embracing technology and innovation ahead of the curve. The company’s new research and measurement capability stems from its recent acquisition of the “Inside Dwell” panel, which also included nine years of longitudinal data.The panel provides a platform for Freeman to better understand its customers’ customers by identifying, testing, tracking and contextualizing the impact of design on macro trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and all touchpoints of brand experience. Through ongoing panel-based research and crowdsourcing data, Freeman will be able to provide its customers with invaluable consumer insights and help them to identify industry-specific trends that can help drive product and service adjustments to better meet the needs of their industry.One area of focus that the panel is positioned to explore is the U.S. consumer segment of “New Affluents.” This distinct segment of the affluent market is composed of 8.8 million heads of households (and a total of 13 million individuals) and represents $300 billion in spending[1]. The segment serves as a bellwether for the evolution of the affluent market, is well-informed and self-directed, and actively shares opinions. The Freeman Design Insights Panel is uniquely positioned to provide a statistically projectable representation of the New Affluents consumer segment and to uncover insights that can help companies resonate with this critical market.“The New Face of Affluence study was a critical part of our relationship with Dwell because it provided a lens for us into the most affluent, design-savvy consumers,” said Christine Marvin, director of corporate strategy and design, The Marvin Companies. “Marvin also leveraged research from the panel, highlighting the findings in keynote presentations at numerous events. Now that Freeman owns the research, we look forward to seeing how it applies the data to help us better understand the affluent, design-forward consumer and to develop brand experiences that resonate with this segment.”Insights from this unbiased group represent the first collection of crowdsourced consumer data within the brand experience space and dedicated — in part — to the brand experience and live events industries.“The evolution of the design-conscious consumer has elevated design as a key differentiator across all industries and virtually all aspects of a company’s business and brand. That said, currently, data-driven design preferences and insights from these consumers are limited and can be difficult to obtain,” said Bob Priest-Heck, president, Freeman. “With the Freeman Design Insights Panel, we are able to pull collective wisdom from industry leaders, influencers and consumers to identify and explore hot topics and design trends that resonate with them as well as to better understand what drives their decisions. From there, we put this data to work, using it to craft better strategic and creative recommendations for our customers.”To learn more about the Freeman Design Insights Panel, please visit www.freeman.com/solutions/services/strategy/consumer-insights About Freeman Freeman is the world’s leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freemanco.com Tweet



