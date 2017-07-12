trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

International

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

People

SmithBucklin's Michael Payne Appointed Chairman of the AMCI Board

Tweet 12/7/2017

SmithBucklin is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Michael Payne has been appointed chairman of the AMC Institute (AMCI), effective Jan. 1, 2018.



AMCI is dedicated to advancing professionalism and high industry standards for association management companies (AMCs) by providing expert support and resources to drive new business to members and keep them in the forefront of emerging trends and knowledge. The AMCI board members represent leading firms from the AMC community around the world, and key strategic industry partners. Payne has served on the AMCI board for four years, three of those on the Executive Committee.



“I am thrilled and honored to have this opportunity to serve AMCI,” Payne said. “The AMC industry is certainly an exciting one, filled with a tremendous amount of talented people dedicated to the organizations they serve. I look forward to working closely with the other members of the AMCI board to contribute to the bright future of the industry.”



Payne joined SmithBucklin in 1980 and has more than 30 years of government, association management and convention and trade show experience. He oversees the government relations team, office operations in Washington D.C. and select client management activities. He has also served in the healthcare, manufacturing and professional services sectors. His specific areas of focus have included international trade, environmental affairs, infrastructure development and the hospitality industry.



Payne is a former chairman of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and the PCMA Education Foundation. In 2007, he was selected by PCMA as the Meeting Professional of the Year. He has also served on the board of directors of the Center for Exhibition Industry Research and on the advisory boards of Hilton Hotels, Starwood Hotels and Fairmont Hotels, as well as several convention bureau advisory boards. He is a member of PCMA and the American Society of Association Executives.





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jclark@smithbucklin.com









SmithBucklin is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Michael Payne has been appointed chairman of the AMC Institute (AMCI), effective Jan. 1, 2018.AMCI is dedicated to advancing professionalism and high industry standards for association management companies (AMCs) by providing expert support and resources to drive new business to members and keep them in the forefront of emerging trends and knowledge. The AMCI board members represent leading firms from the AMC community around the world, and key strategic industry partners. Payne has served on the AMCI board for four years, three of those on the Executive Committee.“I am thrilled and honored to have this opportunity to serve AMCI,” Payne said. “The AMC industry is certainly an exciting one, filled with a tremendous amount of talented people dedicated to the organizations they serve. I look forward to working closely with the other members of the AMCI board to contribute to the bright future of the industry.”Payne joined SmithBucklin in 1980 and has more than 30 years of government, association management and convention and trade show experience. He oversees the government relations team, office operations in Washington D.C. and select client management activities. He has also served in the healthcare, manufacturing and professional services sectors. His specific areas of focus have included international trade, environmental affairs, infrastructure development and the hospitality industry.Payne is a former chairman of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and the PCMA Education Foundation. In 2007, he was selected by PCMA as the Meeting Professional of the Year. He has also served on the board of directors of the Center for Exhibition Industry Research and on the advisory boards of Hilton Hotels, Starwood Hotels and Fairmont Hotels, as well as several convention bureau advisory boards. He is a member of PCMA and the American Society of Association Executives.About SmithBucklinSmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740. Tweet



