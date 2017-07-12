trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

International

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

Awards, People

Informa Exhibitions' Charlie McCurdy Honored with Pinnacle Award by IAEE

Tweet 12/7/2017

Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division, Informa Exhibitions, has announced that its Divisional CEO Charlie McCurdy has been named the 2017 recipient of the Pinnacle Award in the annual IAEE Awards Program. The award was presented during Expo! Expo!, IAEE’s Annual Meeting, which was held November 28-30 in San Antonio, Texas.



IAEE credited McCurdy, who came to Informa Exhibitions as CEO in September 2015, with an early understanding of how technology and digital products could benefit the trade show community and extend the buying cycle beyond the event itself, noting how he has implemented that world view into Informa Exhibitions as well as the events companies he has previously run, including George Little Management and Canon Communications.



“It is indeed an honor to have been recognized with this award,” said McCurdy. “This is an exciting time to be involved in the exhibitions industry. As the global economy expands, our ability to bring buyers and sellers face-to-face in every major market around the world is critically important to marketers everywhere. Looking ahead, that role will only expand as we offer our customers even more ways to do business together, 365 days a year.”



The Pinnacle Award recognizes IAEE members who, over the years, have furthered IAEE’s objectives of advancing exhibitions and events management through the promotion of education, the dissemination of knowledge and the introduction or development of innovative techniques, and who have been dedicated to the perpetuation of the highest ideals, trust and professionalism in this highly specialized field.



Also honored by the IAEE is Elizabeth George, Associate Manager, Customer & Audience Solutions, who received the Merit Award. George began her events career with Informa Exhibitions in 2014; her current responsibilities include managing digital sponsorship offerings and fulfillment for more than 10 annual trade shows in the construction, real estate and design industry. She has also won or been shortlisted for numerous internal Informa Group awards, and was a 2015 IAEE's 20 Under 30 honoree.



IAEE is one of the leading associations for the global exhibitions industry. Founded in 1928, IAEE represents over 10,000 individuals in 52 countries who conduct and support exhibitions around the world. The IAEE Awards Program represents the organization’s highest honors and recognizes professionals in the exhibitions and events industry for their contributions.





About Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Health & Nutrition, Boating, Beauty, Aviation, and Agriculture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides Informa Exhibitions customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.



Informa Exhibitions is part of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.



For more information about Informa Exhibitions, go to





Contact:

lbrophy@marketcompr.com









Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division, Informa Exhibitions, has announced that its Divisional CEO Charlie McCurdy has been named the 2017 recipient of the Pinnacle Award in the annual IAEE Awards Program. The award was presented during Expo! Expo!, IAEE’s Annual Meeting, which was held November 28-30 in San Antonio, Texas.IAEE credited McCurdy, who came to Informa Exhibitions as CEO in September 2015, with an early understanding of how technology and digital products could benefit the trade show community and extend the buying cycle beyond the event itself, noting how he has implemented that world view into Informa Exhibitions as well as the events companies he has previously run, including George Little Management and Canon Communications.“It is indeed an honor to have been recognized with this award,” said McCurdy. “This is an exciting time to be involved in the exhibitions industry. As the global economy expands, our ability to bring buyers and sellers face-to-face in every major market around the world is critically important to marketers everywhere. Looking ahead, that role will only expand as we offer our customers even more ways to do business together, 365 days a year.”The Pinnacle Award recognizes IAEE members who, over the years, have furthered IAEE’s objectives of advancing exhibitions and events management through the promotion of education, the dissemination of knowledge and the introduction or development of innovative techniques, and who have been dedicated to the perpetuation of the highest ideals, trust and professionalism in this highly specialized field.Also honored by the IAEE is Elizabeth George, Associate Manager, Customer & Audience Solutions, who received the Merit Award. George began her events career with Informa Exhibitions in 2014; her current responsibilities include managing digital sponsorship offerings and fulfillment for more than 10 annual trade shows in the construction, real estate and design industry. She has also won or been shortlisted for numerous internal Informa Group awards, and was a 2015 IAEE's 20 Under 30 honoree.IAEE is one of the leading associations for the global exhibitions industry. Founded in 1928, IAEE represents over 10,000 individuals in 52 countries who conduct and support exhibitions around the world. The IAEE Awards Program represents the organization’s highest honors and recognizes professionals in the exhibitions and events industry for their contributions.About Informa’s Global Exhibitions DivisionWith over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Health & Nutrition, Boating, Beauty, Aviation, and Agriculture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides Informa Exhibitions customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.Informa Exhibitions is part of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.For more information about Informa Exhibitions, go to informa.com/divisions/global-exhibitions Tweet



