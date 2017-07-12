trending Sponsored Content

ABCOMRENTS to Introduce Two New Exhibit Display Components in EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase

12/7/2017

ABCOMRENTS, the leading provider of digital signage and interactive technology solutions, has introduced two new and innovative pieces of equipment just in time for EXHIBITORLIVE’s New Product Showcase! The first piece is the Innovate Portable Kiosk and the second is the LG 55" OLED Flexible Display.



The Innovate Portable Kiosk features a 10-point, 15.6" PCAP touchscreen display and a motion sensor that improves the already impressive 7 days of battery power, though the kiosk does have a power cord for plug-in power capabilities as well. That’s right; it is a touchscreen kiosk that runs ono batteries!



"The Innovate Portable Kiosk is completely self-supported. There are no cords to worry about since it's battery-powered and at just 21 pounds, it is completely portable. What is really impressive are the sleep and motion sensor functions. The kiosk will go to sleep after a certain amount of time and wake up when the motion sensor picks up movement. This is incredibly helpful for maximizing battery life," said Sonny Goyal, Managing Director or ABCOMRENTS (



The LG 55" OLED Flexible Display is new to the tradeshow and event industry and ABCOMRENTS is the first to bring it to market. “We are especially excited to showcase this piece of technology at the







"There are so many impressive features of the LG 55” OLED Flexible display but the most incredible factor is hands-down the flexibility of the display. The display can actually curve. We've seen it used as a curved wall, a ceiling, a hanging circular display; it opens up many new possibilities for creative exhibitors," explained Goyal. All of this plus much more will be featured in ABCOMRENTS’ booth at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018.



Goyal sees applications for both Innovate Portable Kiosks and LG OLED displays in temporary and permanent installations, tradeshow booth exhibits, experiential marketing events, and any situation demanding unique presentation. "ABCOMRENTS is always seeking new and innovative technology for exhibitors and these displays promise to be the next big thing." said Goyal.





About ABCOMRENTS

ABCOMRENTS has been providing tradeshow and event rentals since 1989. The company strategizes with clients to help them reach their event goals utilizing state-of-the-art interactive technology solutions. Their unparalleled service helps their customers produce flawless, technology-rich events with ease.





Contact:

info@abcomrents.com











More information about ABCOMRENTS...





