trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Awards

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists

Tweet 12/1/2017

EXHIBITOR Magazine announces the following finalists in its fifth annual Portable/Modular Awards competition. The contest was open to modular, system, and portable exhibits making their debut in the United States or abroad between Oct. 1, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2017, and it was judged by a panel of world-renowned designers and marketing experts. Visit



"Portable/modular exhibits are typically less expensive to deploy, easier to install, and more versatile than traditional custom exhibitry," says Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. "This competition is intended to spotlight the most remarkable of these affordable, adaptable, and reconfigurable structures, while also demonstrating the kind of well-designed, eye-catching exhibits that can be created using portable, modular, and system components."



Category winners, the People's Choice Award winner, and the recipient of the competition's top honor, i.e., the Zeigler Award, will be announced at EXHIBITORLIVE. Winners will receive a custom trophy and will be featured in the July issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.



To view snapshots of this year's winners and to vote for your favorites in the People's Choice category (starting on Dec. 5, 2017), visit



Best 10-by-10-Foot Exhibit

Exhibitor: Orkin LLC

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: e4 Design

Photos: e4 Design



Exhibitor: Riot Games Inc.

System: The Trade Group

Design/Fabrication: The Trade Group

Photos: The Trade Group



Exhibitor: Shoes For Crews LLC

System: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Photos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi Photography



Best Island Exhibit Less Than 600 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Bartlett Bearing Co. Inc.

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: The Exhibit Company Inc.

Photos: South Paw Productions



Exhibitor: Deerland Enzymes Inc.

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: e4 Design

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Exhibitor: Payfactors Group LLC

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Hill & Partners



Best Island Exhibit 600 to 1,000 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Code 3

System: Nimlok

Design: Xtreme Exhibits Inc.

Fabrication: Nimlok

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbH

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Exhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Exhibitor: Matrix Frame USA

System: Matrix Frame USA

Design/Fabrication: Matrix Frame EU

Photos: Matrix Frame EU



Exhibitor: Outsell Inc.

System: Searle Exhibit Technologies Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group



Exhibitor: Parallon Business Solutions

System: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design: Astor Group Exhibitor Services

Photos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi Photography



Exhibitor: Sentient Services Corp. (Sentient Science brand)

System: Octanorm-Vertriebs-GmbH für Bauelemente

Design/Fabrication: Excalibur Exhibits

Photos: Excalibur Exhibits



Best Island Exhibit More Than 1,000 Square Feet

Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.

System: Aluvision Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.

Photos: Aluvision Inc.



Exhibitor: Bestop Inc.

System: Skyline Exhibits

Design: Skyline Colorado

Fabrication: Skyline Exhibits

Photos: ExpoEase



Exhibitor: ConforMIS Inc.

System: beMatrix; Tectonics

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Eelpond



Exhibitor: OraMetrix Inc. (SureSmile brand)

System: The Trade Group

Design/Fabrication: The Trade Group

Photos: The Trade Group



Exhibitor: Pulp Riot

System: Exhibit Fabrications; Tectonics

Design: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.

Fabrication: Exhibit Fabrications Inc.; Tectonics

Photos: Tea & Kay Photography



Exhibitor: Sphero

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Condit Exhibits

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Best Fabric Exhibit

Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbH

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Exhibitor: RCS Sound

System: Tectonics

Design/Fabrication: Exhibit Concepts Inc.

Photos: Cole Group



Exhibitor: Southwest Airlines Co.

System: The Trade Group

Design/Fabrication: The Trade Group

Design: Idea Planet LP

Photos: The Trade Group



Exhibitor: Travel Alberta

System: Duo Display USA

Design/Fabrication: Duo Display USA; Display Dynamics Ltd.

Design: Critical Mass Inc.

Photos: Display Dynamics



Best In-Line Exhibit

Exhibitor: Farmhouse Culture

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Condit Exhibits

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Exhibitor: Loue Froid Inc.

System: Loki Box Design

Design/Fabrication: Loki Box Design

Photos: Loki Box Design



Exhibitor: Schmidt’s Deodorant Company LLC (Schmidt's Naturals brand)

System: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Photos: TradeshowGuy Exhibits



Exhibitor: SIG Combibloc Group AG

System: Nimlok

Design: Embarq Inc.

Fabrication: Nimlok

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Exhibitor: Twisted Fringe

System: Exhibit Productions

Design: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.

Fabrication: Exhibit Productions

Photos: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.



Best International Design

Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.

System: Aluvision Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.

Photos: Aluvision Inc.



Exhibitor: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH

System: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH

Design/Fabrication: Terminal Design

Photos: Andreas Hagemann



Exhibitor: Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd

System: beMatrix

Design: Kaasmo Exhibit LLP

Fabrication: TS CREW

Photos: TS CREW



Best Reconfigurable Exhibit

Exhibitor: Rapid7 LLC

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group



Exhibitor: Sephora USA Inc.

System: Loki Box Design

Design/Fabrication: Loki Box Design

Design: Cinco

Photos: Loki Box Design



Exhibitor: Twitch Interactive Inc.

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Astound Group Inc.

Photos: Evan Richman Photography



Best Rental Exhibit

Exhibitor: Cybereason Inc.

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Hill & Partners



Exhibitor: Dominion Enterprises (dba ForRent.com)

System: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.

Photos: TPS Displays Richmond



Exhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Exhibitor: Kaco New Energy Inc.

System: Aluvision Inc.

Design/Fabrication: ExpoMarketing Group LLC

Photos: Proto Images



Exhibitor: RentPath LLC

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: e4 Design

Photos: e4 Design



Best Use of Graphics

Exhibitor: FIS

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Derse Inc.

Photos: ProShots Event Photography



Exhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.

Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.



Exhibitor: Home Legend LLC

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: e4 Design

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Exhibitor: Klei Entertainment Inc.

System: Skyline Exhibits

Design: Skyline Exhibits BC

Fabrication: Skyline Exhibits

Photos: Skyline Exhibits



Exhibitor: Nilit Ltd.

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group



Best Use of Technology

Exhibitor: beMatrix

System: beMatrix

Design: Dirk Driehuijzeh Design

Fabrication: Next Level BVBA

Photos: beMatrix



Exhibitor: Maytronics Ltd.

System: beMatrix

Design/Fabrication: e4 Design

Photos: Exposures Ltd.



Exhibitor: Newgistics Inc.

System: Moss Inc.

Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners

Photos: Cole Group





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









EXHIBITOR Magazine announces the following finalists in its fifth annual Portable/Modular Awards competition. The contest was open to modular, system, and portable exhibits making their debut in the United States or abroad between Oct. 1, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2017, and it was judged by a panel of world-renowned designers and marketing experts. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/awards/pma for more information on the 2018 competition."Portable/modular exhibits are typically less expensive to deploy, easier to install, and more versatile than traditional custom exhibitry," says Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. "This competition is intended to spotlight the most remarkable of these affordable, adaptable, and reconfigurable structures, while also demonstrating the kind of well-designed, eye-catching exhibits that can be created using portable, modular, and system components."Category winners, the People's Choice Award winner, and the recipient of the competition's top honor, i.e., the Zeigler Award, will be announced at EXHIBITORLIVE. Winners will receive a custom trophy and will be featured in the July issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.To view snapshots of this year's winners and to vote for your favorites in the People's Choice category (starting on Dec. 5, 2017), visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/VotePMA Exhibitor: Orkin LLCSystem: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: e4 DesignPhotos: e4 DesignExhibitor: Riot Games Inc.System: The Trade GroupDesign/Fabrication: The Trade GroupPhotos: The Trade GroupExhibitor: Shoes For Crews LLCSystem: Classic Exhibits Inc.Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.Photos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi PhotographyExhibitor: Bartlett Bearing Co. Inc.System: Moss Inc.Design/Fabrication: The Exhibit Company Inc.Photos: South Paw ProductionsExhibitor: Deerland Enzymes Inc.System: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: e4 DesignPhotos: Exposures Ltd.Exhibitor: Payfactors Group LLCSystem: Moss Inc.Design/Fabrication: Hill & PartnersPhotos: Hill & PartnersExhibitor: Code 3System: NimlokDesign: Xtreme Exhibits Inc.Fabrication: NimlokPhotos: Exposures Ltd.Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbHSystem: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.Exhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.System: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.Exhibitor: Matrix Frame USASystem: Matrix Frame USADesign/Fabrication: Matrix Frame EUPhotos: Matrix Frame EUExhibitor: Outsell Inc.System: Searle Exhibit Technologies Inc.Design/Fabrication: Hill & PartnersPhotos: Cole GroupExhibitor: Parallon Business SolutionsSystem: Classic Exhibits Inc.Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.Design: Astor Group Exhibitor ServicesPhotos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi PhotographyExhibitor: Sentient Services Corp. (Sentient Science brand)System: Octanorm-Vertriebs-GmbH für BauelementeDesign/Fabrication: Excalibur ExhibitsPhotos: Excalibur ExhibitsExhibitor: Aluvision Inc.System: Aluvision Inc.Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.Photos: Aluvision Inc.Exhibitor: Bestop Inc.System: Skyline ExhibitsDesign: Skyline ColoradoFabrication: Skyline ExhibitsPhotos: ExpoEaseExhibitor: ConforMIS Inc.System: beMatrix; TectonicsDesign/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.Photos: EelpondExhibitor: OraMetrix Inc. (SureSmile brand)System: The Trade GroupDesign/Fabrication: The Trade GroupPhotos: The Trade GroupExhibitor: Pulp RiotSystem: Exhibit Fabrications; TectonicsDesign: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.Fabrication: Exhibit Fabrications Inc.; TectonicsPhotos: Tea & Kay PhotographyExhibitor: SpheroSystem: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Condit ExhibitsPhotos: Exposures Ltd.Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbHSystem: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.Exhibitor: RCS SoundSystem: TectonicsDesign/Fabrication: Exhibit Concepts Inc.Photos: Cole GroupExhibitor: Southwest Airlines Co.System: The Trade GroupDesign/Fabrication: The Trade GroupDesign: Idea Planet LPPhotos: The Trade GroupExhibitor: Travel AlbertaSystem: Duo Display USADesign/Fabrication: Duo Display USA; Display Dynamics Ltd.Design: Critical Mass Inc.Photos: Display DynamicsExhibitor: Farmhouse CultureSystem: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Condit ExhibitsPhotos: Exposures Ltd.Exhibitor: Loue Froid Inc.System: Loki Box DesignDesign/Fabrication: Loki Box DesignPhotos: Loki Box DesignExhibitor: Schmidt’s Deodorant Company LLC (Schmidt's Naturals brand)System: Classic Exhibits Inc.Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.Photos: TradeshowGuy ExhibitsExhibitor: SIG Combibloc Group AGSystem: NimlokDesign: Embarq Inc.Fabrication: NimlokPhotos: Exposures Ltd.Exhibitor: Twisted FringeSystem: Exhibit ProductionsDesign: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.Fabrication: Exhibit ProductionsPhotos: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.System: Aluvision Inc.Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.Photos: Aluvision Inc.Exhibitor: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbHSystem: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbHDesign/Fabrication: Terminal DesignPhotos: Andreas HagemannExhibitor: Suminter India Organics Pvt LtdSystem: beMatrixDesign: Kaasmo Exhibit LLPFabrication: TS CREWPhotos: TS CREWExhibitor: Rapid7 LLCSystem: Moss Inc.Design/Fabrication: Hill & PartnersPhotos: Cole GroupExhibitor: Sephora USA Inc.System: Loki Box DesignDesign/Fabrication: Loki Box DesignDesign: CincoPhotos: Loki Box DesignExhibitor: Twitch Interactive Inc.System: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Astound Group Inc.Photos: Evan Richman PhotographyExhibitor: Cybereason Inc.System: Moss Inc.Design/Fabrication: Hill & PartnersPhotos: Hill & PartnersExhibitor: Dominion Enterprises (dba ForRent.com)System: Classic Exhibits Inc.Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.Photos: TPS Displays RichmondExhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.System: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.Exhibitor: Kaco New Energy Inc.System: Aluvision Inc.Design/Fabrication: ExpoMarketing Group LLCPhotos: Proto ImagesExhibitor: RentPath LLCSystem: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: e4 DesignPhotos: e4 DesignExhibitor: FISSystem: Moss Inc.Design/Fabrication: Derse Inc.Photos: ProShots Event PhotographyExhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.System: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.Exhibitor: Home Legend LLCSystem: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: e4 DesignPhotos: Exposures Ltd.Exhibitor: Klei Entertainment Inc.System: Skyline ExhibitsDesign: Skyline Exhibits BCFabrication: Skyline ExhibitsPhotos: Skyline ExhibitsExhibitor: Nilit Ltd.System: Moss Inc.Design/Fabrication: Hill & PartnersPhotos: Cole GroupExhibitor: beMatrixSystem: beMatrixDesign: Dirk Driehuijzeh DesignFabrication: Next Level BVBAPhotos: beMatrixExhibitor: Maytronics Ltd.System: beMatrixDesign/Fabrication: e4 DesignPhotos: Exposures Ltd.Exhibitor: Newgistics Inc.System: Moss Inc.Design/Fabrication: Hill & PartnersPhotos: Cole GroupAbout Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITOR, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



