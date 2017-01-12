|
Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists
12/1/2017
EXHIBITOR Magazine announces the following finalists in its fifth annual Portable/Modular Awards competition. The contest was open to modular, system, and portable exhibits making their debut in the United States or abroad between Oct. 1, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2017, and it was judged by a panel of world-renowned designers and marketing experts. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/awards/pma for more information on the 2018 competition.
"Portable/modular exhibits are typically less expensive to deploy, easier to install, and more versatile than traditional custom exhibitry," says Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. "This competition is intended to spotlight the most remarkable of these affordable, adaptable, and reconfigurable structures, while also demonstrating the kind of well-designed, eye-catching exhibits that can be created using portable, modular, and system components."
Category winners, the People's Choice Award winner, and the recipient of the competition's top honor, i.e., the Zeigler Award, will be announced at EXHIBITORLIVE. Winners will receive a custom trophy and will be featured in the July issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.
To view snapshots of this year's winners and to vote for your favorites in the People's Choice category (starting on Dec. 5, 2017), visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/VotePMA.
Best 10-by-10-Foot Exhibit
Exhibitor: Orkin LLC
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: e4 Design
Photos: e4 Design
Exhibitor: Riot Games Inc.
System: The Trade Group
Design/Fabrication: The Trade Group
Photos: The Trade Group
Exhibitor: Shoes For Crews LLC
System: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Photos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi Photography
Best Island Exhibit Less Than 600 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Bartlett Bearing Co. Inc.
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: The Exhibit Company Inc.
Photos: South Paw Productions
Exhibitor: Deerland Enzymes Inc.
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: e4 Design
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Exhibitor: Payfactors Group LLC
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Hill & Partners
Best Island Exhibit 600 to 1,000 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Code 3
System: Nimlok
Design: Xtreme Exhibits Inc.
Fabrication: Nimlok
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbH
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Exhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Exhibitor: Matrix Frame USA
System: Matrix Frame USA
Design/Fabrication: Matrix Frame EU
Photos: Matrix Frame EU
Exhibitor: Outsell Inc.
System: Searle Exhibit Technologies Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
Exhibitor: Parallon Business Solutions
System: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design: Astor Group Exhibitor Services
Photos: Miriphoto; Miriam Lorenzi Photography
Exhibitor: Sentient Services Corp. (Sentient Science brand)
System: Octanorm-Vertriebs-GmbH für Bauelemente
Design/Fabrication: Excalibur Exhibits
Photos: Excalibur Exhibits
Best Island Exhibit More Than 1,000 Square Feet
Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.
System: Aluvision Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.
Photos: Aluvision Inc.
Exhibitor: Bestop Inc.
System: Skyline Exhibits
Design: Skyline Colorado
Fabrication: Skyline Exhibits
Photos: ExpoEase
Exhibitor: ConforMIS Inc.
System: beMatrix; Tectonics
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Eelpond
Exhibitor: OraMetrix Inc. (SureSmile brand)
System: The Trade Group
Design/Fabrication: The Trade Group
Photos: The Trade Group
Exhibitor: Pulp Riot
System: Exhibit Fabrications; Tectonics
Design: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.
Fabrication: Exhibit Fabrications Inc.; Tectonics
Photos: Tea & Kay Photography
Exhibitor: Sphero
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Condit Exhibits
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Best Fabric Exhibit
Exhibitor: Elgato Systems GmbH
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Exhibitor: RCS Sound
System: Tectonics
Design/Fabrication: Exhibit Concepts Inc.
Photos: Cole Group
Exhibitor: Southwest Airlines Co.
System: The Trade Group
Design/Fabrication: The Trade Group
Design: Idea Planet LP
Photos: The Trade Group
Exhibitor: Travel Alberta
System: Duo Display USA
Design/Fabrication: Duo Display USA; Display Dynamics Ltd.
Design: Critical Mass Inc.
Photos: Display Dynamics
Best In-Line Exhibit
Exhibitor: Farmhouse Culture
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Condit Exhibits
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Exhibitor: Loue Froid Inc.
System: Loki Box Design
Design/Fabrication: Loki Box Design
Photos: Loki Box Design
Exhibitor: Schmidt’s Deodorant Company LLC (Schmidt's Naturals brand)
System: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Photos: TradeshowGuy Exhibits
Exhibitor: SIG Combibloc Group AG
System: Nimlok
Design: Embarq Inc.
Fabrication: Nimlok
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Exhibitor: Twisted Fringe
System: Exhibit Productions
Design: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.
Fabrication: Exhibit Productions
Photos: Katherine Frank Creative Inc.
Best International Design
Exhibitor: Aluvision Inc.
System: Aluvision Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Aluvision Inc.
Photos: Aluvision Inc.
Exhibitor: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH
System: Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH
Design/Fabrication: Terminal Design
Photos: Andreas Hagemann
Exhibitor: Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd
System: beMatrix
Design: Kaasmo Exhibit LLP
Fabrication: TS CREW
Photos: TS CREW
Best Reconfigurable Exhibit
Exhibitor: Rapid7 LLC
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
Exhibitor: Sephora USA Inc.
System: Loki Box Design
Design/Fabrication: Loki Box Design
Design: Cinco
Photos: Loki Box Design
Exhibitor: Twitch Interactive Inc.
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Astound Group Inc.
Photos: Evan Richman Photography
Best Rental Exhibit
Exhibitor: Cybereason Inc.
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Hill & Partners
Exhibitor: Dominion Enterprises (dba ForRent.com)
System: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Classic Exhibits Inc.
Photos: TPS Displays Richmond
Exhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Exhibitor: Kaco New Energy Inc.
System: Aluvision Inc.
Design/Fabrication: ExpoMarketing Group LLC
Photos: Proto Images
Exhibitor: RentPath LLC
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: e4 Design
Photos: e4 Design
Best Use of Graphics
Exhibitor: FIS
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Derse Inc.
Photos: ProShots Event Photography
Exhibitor: Foundation Medicine Inc.
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: Access TCA Inc.
Photos: Padgett and Company Inc.
Exhibitor: Home Legend LLC
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: e4 Design
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Exhibitor: Klei Entertainment Inc.
System: Skyline Exhibits
Design: Skyline Exhibits BC
Fabrication: Skyline Exhibits
Photos: Skyline Exhibits
Exhibitor: Nilit Ltd.
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
Best Use of Technology
Exhibitor: beMatrix
System: beMatrix
Design: Dirk Driehuijzeh Design
Fabrication: Next Level BVBA
Photos: beMatrix
Exhibitor: Maytronics Ltd.
System: beMatrix
Design/Fabrication: e4 Design
Photos: Exposures Ltd.
Exhibitor: Newgistics Inc.
System: Moss Inc.
Design/Fabrication: Hill & Partners
Photos: Cole Group
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
