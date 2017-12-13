trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting

Tweet 12/13/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the results of its 2017 International Exhibiting Survey. Marketers representing more than 250 American companies responded to the survey, and their answers were compared to benchmark data established via similar surveys in 2013 and 2015.



Results of the survey show that 55 percent of the companies surveyed are currently exhibiting outside the United States. Seven out of 10 have at least tentative plans to explore foreign markets in the next three years. Europe and Asia are the biggest trade show hot spots outside of North America, with Africa lagging behind in terms of attracting U.S. companies. Canada, China, France, Germany, and Great Britain appear the most appealing to American exhibitors, followed closely by Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.



The vast majority (76 percent) of marketers venturing outside their borders are not doing so simply because show organizers are selecting overseas venues for international events, but because they are targeting clients and prospects from other regions of the globe in an attempt to increase sales, generate brand awareness, and cultivate relationships with international clients and prospects.



“Compared to research conducted by EXHIBITOR in 2013 and 2015, it appears slightly fewer U.S. organizations are actively pursuing international markets, but those that are seem to be committing to that investiture by targeting significantly more overseas events than they were just two years ago,” said Travis Stanton, editor of



Results from the survey will be published in the December 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine and online at





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include:



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.







Contact:

tstanton@exhibitormagazine.com









Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the results of its 2017 International Exhibiting Survey. Marketers representing more than 250 American companies responded to the survey, and their answers were compared to benchmark data established via similar surveys in 2013 and 2015.Results of the survey show that 55 percent of the companies surveyed are currently exhibiting outside the United States. Seven out of 10 have at least tentative plans to explore foreign markets in the next three years. Europe and Asia are the biggest trade show hot spots outside of North America, with Africa lagging behind in terms of attracting U.S. companies. Canada, China, France, Germany, and Great Britain appear the most appealing to American exhibitors, followed closely by Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.The vast majority (76 percent) of marketers venturing outside their borders are not doing so simply because show organizers are selecting overseas venues for international events, but because they are targeting clients and prospects from other regions of the globe in an attempt to increase sales, generate brand awareness, and cultivate relationships with international clients and prospects.“Compared to research conducted by EXHIBITOR in 2013 and 2015, it appears slightly fewer U.S. organizations are actively pursuing international markets, but those that are seem to be committing to that investiture by targeting significantly more overseas events than they were just two years ago,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine . “Organizations based in the United States that were dipping their toes into international waters in 2013 exhibited at an average of just 6.7 overseas shows per year, compared to 7.5 shows per year in 2015. Today, however, U.S. companies who are exhibiting abroad participate in an average of 12.8 international events annually.”Results from the survey will be published in the December 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine and online at www.ExhibitorOnline.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE , the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak , professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



