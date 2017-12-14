trending Sponsored Content

Mirror Show Management Promotes Three Employees

Tweet 12/14/2017

Effective immediately, Mirror Show Management has promoted Kyle Rader to Woodshop Foreman, Josh Klino to Warehouse Team Lead and Jacob Ross to Warehouse Team Lead.



Kyle started with Mirror Show Management in 2015 as a Custom Fabricator. As Shop Foreman, his responsibilities will include improving process, production capabilities and creative thinking in our custom wood shop. Kyle resides in Rochester, NY.



Jacob started with Mirror Show Management in 2015 as a Warehouse Coordinator. His promotion to Warehouse Team Lead will include managing a team of warehouse coordinators to ensure that all shows are pulled, packed and inventoried to our high standards. Jacob resides in Rochester, NY.



Josh started with Mirror Show Management in 2015 as a Warehouse Coordinator. His promotion to Warehouse Team Lead will include managing a second team of warehouse coordinators to ensure that all shows are pulled, packed and inventoried. Josh resides in North Rose, NY.



MSM congratulates all on a job well done.







Mirror Show Management is a customer experience agency specializing in trade shows and events. MSM was the first agency to be RFP-certified by the Experiential Designers and Producers Association, is listed on Event Marketer’s Fab 50 List of the most elite exhibit companies and has been named a Top Workplace for four consecutive years. Visit





