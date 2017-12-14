trending Sponsored Content

MC2 Earns Honors Status in 28th Annual Galaxy Awards Competition

12/14/2017

MC² (“MC-squared”), a leader in exhibit, event and environment design and production, received an Honors Award in the Event Marketing category of the 28th Annual Galaxy Awards competition for its Toyota Motor North America brand experience.



Tasked with showcasing Toyota’s Mirai zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and new Prius Prime at the 2016 Environmental Media Awards show, MC2 built its award-winning, multi-sensory brand experience on the concept of Splendor in the Grass, transforming a “gas station” into a lush park, with natural greenery and the scents of freshly cut grass and flowers. A large overhead structure and its pillars were overgrown with real foliage, and large flowering plants were placed throughout the space, while an open, “grassy” area allowed guests to mingle or enjoy a wheatgrass shot. Gas pumps were replaced with a hydrogen fuel dispenser for the Mirai and a Chargepoint charging kiosk for the Prius Prime.



Guests were invited to sit on a swinging park bench placed in front of a screen of blue skies and green fields and use nature-inspired props like rose petals to toss in the air. After the photo and video shoot, guests watched their five-second slow motion video playback set a nature-inspired “soundtrack.” Guests were emailed their video and received a framed 4x6 photo to take home.



“Creating You Had to be there™ experiences that enhance the value of people interacting with people and brands is at the core of what we do,” said Rich McAdam, president of MC². “This project was a true collaboration with our partner, Toyota, and the creative and logistical teams at MC².” In total, the experience produced 150 vehicle interactions, 65 video and photo activations, 400 branded promotional giveaways and five VIP program prospects.



“MC² created an experience that was fun, entertaining and stylish, hitting every touch-point in a targeted but unobtrusive way,” said Ed LaRocque, National Manager, TOYOTA Motor Sales USA, Inc.



Presented by MerComm, Inc., the International Galaxy Awards program celebrates the best of the best in marketing communications. Members of the judging faculty evaluated entries based on the standards of international excellence through the measures of creativity and craft.





About MC2

MC2 (“MC-squared”) is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. Since 1999, the company has developed into a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded environments. The company provides and manages integrated marketing programs, creating experiences where people meet people. Some of the world’s largest brands such as Canon, Samsung, Caterpillar, General Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg, Volvo and 350 others seek their expertise and partnership. MC2 is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York and employs a wide range of face-to-face marketing professionals in 15 locations in the U.S. and Germany. For more information go to





