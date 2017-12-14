|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Associations/Press
24th Annual Serving Up Hope Luncheon Raises $30,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies’ Denver’s Table Program Venues & Destinations
Wilmington, N.C., Showcases New Convention District Through SkyNav 3D Tour Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Launches Initiative to Honor Top 40 Exhibit Producers EXHIBITORLIVE News
ABCOMRENTS to Introduce Two New Exhibit Display Components in EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase Company News
Eventtus, the Leading Event App Provider in the Middle East, Raises $2 Million Company News
Radius Display Products Announces New Accessories for Pipe & Drape 2.0 Company News
Allcal Selected as Integrated Calendar for Philadelphia Film Festival Shows & Events
GES Invites Expo! Expo! Attendees to Relax and Refocus
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards, Company News
MC2 Earns Honors Status in 28th Annual Galaxy Awards Competition
12/14/2017
MC² (“MC-squared”), a leader in exhibit, event and environment design and production, received an Honors Award in the Event Marketing category of the 28th Annual Galaxy Awards competition for its Toyota Motor North America brand experience.
Tasked with showcasing Toyota’s Mirai zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and new Prius Prime at the 2016 Environmental Media Awards show, MC2 built its award-winning, multi-sensory brand experience on the concept of Splendor in the Grass, transforming a “gas station” into a lush park, with natural greenery and the scents of freshly cut grass and flowers. A large overhead structure and its pillars were overgrown with real foliage, and large flowering plants were placed throughout the space, while an open, “grassy” area allowed guests to mingle or enjoy a wheatgrass shot. Gas pumps were replaced with a hydrogen fuel dispenser for the Mirai and a Chargepoint charging kiosk for the Prius Prime.
Guests were invited to sit on a swinging park bench placed in front of a screen of blue skies and green fields and use nature-inspired props like rose petals to toss in the air. After the photo and video shoot, guests watched their five-second slow motion video playback set a nature-inspired “soundtrack.” Guests were emailed their video and received a framed 4x6 photo to take home.
“Creating You Had to be there™ experiences that enhance the value of people interacting with people and brands is at the core of what we do,” said Rich McAdam, president of MC². “This project was a true collaboration with our partner, Toyota, and the creative and logistical teams at MC².” In total, the experience produced 150 vehicle interactions, 65 video and photo activations, 400 branded promotional giveaways and five VIP program prospects.
“MC² created an experience that was fun, entertaining and stylish, hitting every touch-point in a targeted but unobtrusive way,” said Ed LaRocque, National Manager, TOYOTA Motor Sales USA, Inc.
Presented by MerComm, Inc., the International Galaxy Awards program celebrates the best of the best in marketing communications. Members of the judging faculty evaluated entries based on the standards of international excellence through the measures of creativity and craft.
About MC2
MC2 (“MC-squared”) is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. Since 1999, the company has developed into a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded environments. The company provides and manages integrated marketing programs, creating experiences where people meet people. Some of the world’s largest brands such as Canon, Samsung, Caterpillar, General Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg, Volvo and 350 others seek their expertise and partnership. MC2 is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York and employs a wide range of face-to-face marketing professionals in 15 locations in the U.S. and Germany. For more information go to www.mc-2.com.
Contact:
cmeyers@mc-2.com
More information about MC²...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|