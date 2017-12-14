|
|
|
|
|
People
Freeman Media Alert - Remembering Bob Lozier
12/14/2017
Bob Lozier, former executive vice president of sales and director of The Freeman Company, passed away peacefully at his home with his family on December 7, 2017, after a long-term illness.
Bob, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, was hired at The Freeman Company by Buck Freeman in 1967 after service in the United States Marine Corps. After a period of employment with Wernecke Exposition Services and United Exposition Services, Bob rejoined Freeman in 1984. Bob was the ultimate sales person and was principally responsible for the growth of Freeman as the chief sales officer through his retirement in 2010. Bob was not only a key contributor to Freeman, but also a close, personal friend of the Freeman family.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Melanie Lozier Henke, son-in-law, Greg Henke, and his best friend, Joyce Rosinski. A celebration of life will be hosted by the family after the holidays.
Contact:
news@soteryx.com
|
|
|
|