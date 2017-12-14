WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Awards, People
Jay Burkette Honored with Ambassador Award at EDPA Access 2017
12/14/2017
​Jay​ ​Burkette​ ​was​ ​given​ ​the​ ​2017​ ​​ ​Ambassador​ ​Award​ ​at​ ​EDPA​ ​Access  2017.​ ​​ ​​ ​Jay​ ​Burkette​ ​​ ​is​ ​the​ ​Vice​ ​President​ ​of​ ​ExpoDisplays​ ​and​ ​has​ ​over​ ​30​ ​years​ ​of​ ​trade​ ​show​ ​experience.​ ​​ ​He  was​ ​honored​ ​for​ ​his​ ​contributions​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Annual​ ​Dinner​ ​on​ ​December​ ​1​ ​in​ ​a​ ​ceremony​ ​in​ ​Carlsbad,​ ​California.  Each​ ​year,​ ​five​ ​different​ ​awards​ ​are​ ​given​ ​to​ ​recognize​ ​amazing​ ​work​ ​in​ ​the​ ​industry.​ ​​ ​The​ ​Ambassador​ ​Award  acknowledges​ ​an​ ​EDPA​ ​member​ ​who​ ​has​ ​made​ ​an​ ​outstanding​ ​contribution​ ​to​ ​the​ ​organization​ ​and​ ​the  industry.  

Jay​ ​Burkette​ ​said​ ​of​ ​the​ ​honor,​ ​​ ​"I​ ​am​ ​not​ ​often​ ​at​ ​a​ ​loss​ ​for​ ​words,​ ​but​ ​at​ ​the​ ​recent​ ​bestowing​ ​of​ ​​ ​EDPA's​ ​2017  Ambassador​ ​Award,​ ​I​ ​was​ ​totally​ ​caught​ ​off​ ​guard.​ ​To​ ​be​ ​recognized​ ​in​ ​this​ ​manner​ ​by​ ​your​ ​EDPA​ ​peers​ ​is​ ​an  honor​ ​that​ ​I​ ​will​ ​not​ ​soon​ ​forget.”​ ​​ ​Jay​ ​resides​ ​in​ ​Tampa,​ ​Florida​ ​with​ ​his​ ​wife​ ​Suzie​ ​of​ ​38​ ​years.​ ​​ ​They​ ​have​ ​two sons​ ​and​ four​ ​grandchildren.​ ​​

photo

​Jay​ ​is​ ​also​ ​an​ ​accomplished​ ​stained​ ​/​ ​fused​ ​glass​ ​artisan​ ​and​ ​regularly​ ​donates​ ​art  for​ ​the​ ​annual​ ​EDPA​ ​Foundation​ ​silent​ ​auction,​ ​which​ ​provides​ ​grants,​ ​scholarships​ ​and​ ​financial​ ​support​ ​to  those​ ​within​ ​the​ ​trade​ ​show​ ​industry.   


About​ ​EDPA 
Founded​ ​in​ ​1954,​ ​​ ​The​ ​Experiential​ ​Designers​ ​and​ ​Producers​ ​Association​ ​(EDPA)​ ​is​ ​recognized​ ​internationally​ ​and  serves​ ​thousands​ ​of​ ​professional​ ​members​ ​representing​ ​more​ ​than​ ​300​ ​corporations​ ​across​ ​18​ ​countries.    

About​ ​ExpoDisplays
Since​ ​1970,​ ​​ExpoDisplays​​ ​has​ ​been​ ​serving​ ​the​ ​trade​ ​show​ ​industry​ ​as​ ​an​ ​American​ ​Manufacturer.​ ​ExpoDisplays​ ​is​ ​a  World-Class​ ​exhibit​ ​house​ ​in​ ​Birmingham,​ ​Alabama​ ​with​ ​a​ ​47​ ​year​ ​track​ ​record​ ​of​ ​creating​ ​extraordinary​ ​exhibits.  ExpoDisplays​ ​is​ ​the​ ​manufacturer​ ​of​ ​the​ ​​MultiQuad®​​ ​exhibit​ ​system.  For more information go to www.ExpoDisplays.com.


Contact:
Terri@ExpoDisplays.com






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott