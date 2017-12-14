|
|
|
|
|
People
Apollo Design Technology, Inc. Hires Derek King as Assembly Technician
12/14/2017
Apollo Design® Technology, Inc. announces the new hire of Derek King to Assembly Technician.
"King has fit in seamlessly in assembly," said Matt Green, Assembly Supervisor. "His mechanical skills and willingness to try anything are a valued asset to the production team."
In his Assembly Technician post with Apollo, King performs assembly on many Apollo products. Previously employed by Waterfurnace International, King worked his way up from an Assembly Line Worker to Prototype Engineering CNC Programmer after completing one-on-one robotic training. King designed geothermal heat pumps, managed projects, and scheduling while providing engineering support at Waterfurnace.
Joel Nichols, Innovator of Apollo Design®, commented, "It is great to have King on the Apollo team. He has been able to ramp up quickly while learning our products.”
About Apollo Design® Technology
Since 1992, Apollo Design® Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s leading innovators, manufacturers, and distributors of gobos, color filters, lighting fixtures, and related equipment and accessories for the lighting industry.
Focused on brilliant lighting solutions and unparalleled customer service, Apollo Design® collaborates with clients to create and execute the most effective and appropriate lighting for their events and business needs. Apollo's expertise in consultation inspires and delivers intriguing effects through Apollo standard products and custom designs. For more information go to www.ApolloDesign.net.
Contact:
Marketing@ApolloDesign.net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|