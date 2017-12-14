trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Convention Data Services Kicks off Season of Giving

Tweet 12/14/2017

Convention Data Services (CDS) kicked off this year’s Season of Giving Program to help make the holidays a little brighter for people in the local community, industry and within the company. The initiative is part of the CDS Corporate Giving Program and will benefit the local Bourne Council on Aging Bridging the Years Program, the PCMA Industry Relief Fund and the CDS Help a Colleague Program.



The Town of Bourne’s Council on Aging Bridging the Years Program supports local seniors and their families. This program is designed to promote and enhance the social, physical and cognitive skills of seniors in a stimulating setting. It also provides an opportunity for their caregivers to have a well-deserved respite with the assurance their loved one is in a safe environment. CDS will collect donated items for gift bags and deliver the gifts on Monday, December 18, 2017 to the 22 program participants at the Bourne Community Center.



Through the PCMA Industry Relief Fund, members are uniting to contribute and provide assistance to their fellow members in the meeting and events industry who have been impacted by recent disasters. CDS has donated $1,000 and through the Corporate Giving Program will also match any employee donations, up to $1,000. One hundred percent of the donations will be distributed to aid areas impacted by the recent disasters (



The CDS Help a Colleague Program benefits the children of CDS employees and encourages those employees who may need some extra assistance to privately submit their request. Employees who wish to donate to help their colleagues do so by selecting a wooden ornament from a gift bag under the company tree and then purchasing an item to give as a gift. Requested gifts include children’s toys, clothing, books, educational supplies or art materials. The Corporate Giving Committee will collect and distribute gift donations confidentially to the employees.



“Making a difference in the communities in which we live and do business is part of our core values and corporate culture. Programs such as this year’s Season of Giving was established to create the opportunity for every CDS employee to participate, whether they work locally, in satellite offices or on the road. We believe it is especially important to help those in need during the holidays, and we’re pleased that so many of our employees enthusiastically support our holiday giving programs,” says John Kimball, CEO and President, Convention Data Services.





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at



About Bourne Council on Aging

The Bourne Council on Aging was established by the Town of Bourne in 1969 to plan, develop, implement and provide programs and services that enhance the quality of life for the senior residents of Bourne, Massachusetts and to advocate for programs and services that support seniors. Council on Aging programs are funded by the Town of Bourne, Executive Office of Elder Affairs, Title III Grants and through the support of volunteers. Learn more at



About PCMA – the Professional Convention Management Association

Through education, PCMA inspires, connects and innovates the business events community. PCMA is the world’s largest community for Business Events Strategists; providing senior education and networking for the events sector. PCMA crafts and shares knowledge and market intelligence, enabling organizations to make informed business decisions while providing a platform for peer-to-peer exchange. Headquartered in Chicago, PCMA has 17 chapters throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico with members in more than 40 countries. For more information on the PCMA family of brands, visit PCMA at





