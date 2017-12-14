|
|
|
|
|
People
Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau Names Amanda Wells as Director of National Accounts
12/14/2017
The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has selected Amanda Wells, Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), as the new Director of National Accounts.
Wells will be taking over sales for the social, military, educational, religious, fraternal (SMERF) and national association markets.
Prior to joining the ACVB team, Wells was the Complex Director of Group Sales at The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club and Sheraton Stonebriar Hotel in Frisco, where she was responsible for a staff of five sales managers and two administrative assistants. There, she managed a budget of $15 million and exceeded her personal production goal of $3 million. Before that, she was Chief Opportunity Officer and Director of Business Development for The Event Lounge in Richardson, Texas where she led the sales and marketing efforts.
“We’re excited to welcome Amanda to the team,” says Jon Hixon, Vice President of Sales of the ACVB. “Her wealth of hospitality sales experience and can-do attitude will enable her to really step in and hit the ground running. Amanda is a high performer joining a team of high performers and we expect great things from her!”
In terms of industry leadership and involvement, Wells has served as the Executive Vice President of Special Events for the DFW Chapter of the American Marketing Association as well as multiple roles with Meeting Professionals International, DFW Chapter, including President from 2013-2014.
For more information go to www.arlington.org.
Contact:
decima@arlington.org
|
|
|
