MirraViz Named 2018 CES Innovation Award Honoree

Tweet 12/14/2017

MirraViz has been named a 2018 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the category of Video Displays. This prestigious award honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. MirraViz MultiView screens enable multiple people to simultaneously view completely different content over the entire surface of one screen, without glasses. This fundamental change in the way people view and experience digital content is a game changer for many industries including Consumer Entertainment, Exhibition and Events, and Business Signage.



MirraViz consumer products brings families and friends together to watch different content on the same screen at the same time, no longer having to go to separate spaces to watch their personal content. The Gaming System brings gamers back together by providing an immersive and social experience on the same large screen at the same time, without split screen. MirraViz business class products leverage the MultiView capabilities giving businesses a way to simultaneously connect with different customers in a personalized manner.



Michael Wang, Co-founder and CEO, said, "This award highlights the disruptive nature of our MultiView products and how they will fundamentally change the way people consume digital content. Our technological leap in efficiency was the key breakthrough for our unique, glasses-free MultiView capability.”



David Jiang, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, said, “Our product will enhance the human experience and challenge business models across multiple industries. For example, video games will become more realistic and immersive in how they simulate multiplayer environments making gaming even more fun; businesses will be able to customize their customer experience by each individual.”



MirraViz products will be displayed at CES Unveiled New York from 3pm - 7:30pm on November 9, 2017 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City and at CES 2018 from January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas.





About MirraViz

We created MirraViz to make our dent in the world, and have fun while doing it! Our company culture is grounded on our deeply held belief to respect different perspectives. The company has a growing portfolio of patents, currently 14 granted or pending. MirraViz is based in Fremont, CA and started operations in 2016. For more information go to





Contact:

michaelwang@mirraviz.com









