|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Engagement - Creating Connections with Customers Associations/Press
24th Annual Serving Up Hope Luncheon Raises $30,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies’ Denver’s Table Program Venues & Destinations
Wilmington, N.C., Showcases New Convention District Through SkyNav 3D Tour Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Launches Initiative to Honor Top 40 Exhibit Producers EXHIBITORLIVE News
ABCOMRENTS to Introduce Two New Exhibit Display Components in EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase Company News
Eventtus, the Leading Event App Provider in the Middle East, Raises $2 Million Company News
Radius Display Products Announces New Accessories for Pipe & Drape 2.0 Company News
Allcal Selected as Integrated Calendar for Philadelphia Film Festival Shows & Events
GES Invites Expo! Expo! Attendees to Relax and Refocus
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
MirraViz Named 2018 CES Innovation Award Honoree
12/14/2017
MirraViz has been named a 2018 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the category of Video Displays. This prestigious award honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. MirraViz MultiView screens enable multiple people to simultaneously view completely different content over the entire surface of one screen, without glasses. This fundamental change in the way people view and experience digital content is a game changer for many industries including Consumer Entertainment, Exhibition and Events, and Business Signage.
MirraViz consumer products brings families and friends together to watch different content on the same screen at the same time, no longer having to go to separate spaces to watch their personal content. The Gaming System brings gamers back together by providing an immersive and social experience on the same large screen at the same time, without split screen. MirraViz business class products leverage the MultiView capabilities giving businesses a way to simultaneously connect with different customers in a personalized manner.
Michael Wang, Co-founder and CEO, said, "This award highlights the disruptive nature of our MultiView products and how they will fundamentally change the way people consume digital content. Our technological leap in efficiency was the key breakthrough for our unique, glasses-free MultiView capability.”
David Jiang, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, said, “Our product will enhance the human experience and challenge business models across multiple industries. For example, video games will become more realistic and immersive in how they simulate multiplayer environments making gaming even more fun; businesses will be able to customize their customer experience by each individual.”
MirraViz products will be displayed at CES Unveiled New York from 3pm - 7:30pm on November 9, 2017 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City and at CES 2018 from January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas.
About MirraViz
We created MirraViz to make our dent in the world, and have fun while doing it! Our company culture is grounded on our deeply held belief to respect different perspectives. The company has a growing portfolio of patents, currently 14 granted or pending. MirraViz is based in Fremont, CA and started operations in 2016. For more information go to www.mirraviz.com.
Contact:
michaelwang@mirraviz.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|