|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution Associations/Press
24th Annual Serving Up Hope Luncheon Raises $30,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies’ Denver’s Table Program Venues & Destinations
Wilmington, N.C., Showcases New Convention District Through SkyNav 3D Tour Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Launches Initiative to Honor Top 40 Exhibit Producers EXHIBITORLIVE News
ABCOMRENTS to Introduce Two New Exhibit Display Components in EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase Company News
Eventtus, the Leading Event App Provider in the Middle East, Raises $2 Million Company News
Radius Display Products Announces New Accessories for Pipe & Drape 2.0 Company News
Allcal Selected as Integrated Calendar for Philadelphia Film Festival Shows & Events
GES Invites Expo! Expo! Attendees to Relax and Refocus
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
AMR International Releases Key Findings from Transform Europe
12/14/2017
Over 70 senior executives from the exhibitions industry gathered in London on 6 December 2017 for Transform Europe – the conference for data, analytics and digital in events.
Organised by strategy consultancy AMR International, delegates discovered fresh insights into the commercial benefits and competitive advantage that can be derived from implementing GDPR; how the ‘customer-first’ mantra needs to apply to data and analytics initiatives for valuable impact; the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and the need to form partnerships with tech suppliers/start-ups to forge business growth or the customer-centric benefits of adapting blockchain technology to events.
Opening the conference, Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman of AMR International said, “We know the expectations of attendees and exhibitors are rapidly changing. There is no time to be complacent. To stay competitive, organisers need to think more strategically, embrace new technologies and learn from other industries.
“Never has this been more important, as organisers can no longer rely so heavily on revenues from exhibition space. A long-term prediction is for space revenues to represent 60% of overall revenues (down from over 80% today) with as much as 40% from other sources including digital.”
Some key findings from Transform Europe 2017
During the day’s events, UFI also revealed that the theme of its 2018 Digital Innovation Awards will be ‘Exhibition Industry 4.0’. The awards will focus on how organisers successfully optimise efficiencies to improve the customer experience and generate ROI. Delegates included representatives from over 50% of the world’s largest exhibition organisers.*
Trixie Lohmirmand, Senior Vice President, Dubai World Travel Centre said: “Transform Europe has been a fantastic opportunity for us to find out what is going on in the industry with regards to data and analytics, as things are moving so fast.”
Greg Hitchen, Group CEO, Terrapinn said “The conference was very good this year and I am sure all benefited from it.”
“We really enjoyed learning about some of the challenges our clients are facing and actually to hear that some of those experiences are the same across the industry.” commented Matt Coyne, Technology Engagement Architect, VISIT by GES.
Transform Europe was supported by some of the most innovative event technology suppliers including ASP, Blitz, Explori, Feathr, Grip, Gleanin, Glisser, Poken, Sherpa and VISIT.
The next event in AMR’s Transform series will take place in Washington DC on 19 July 2018. For more information visit www.transformusa.com.
*Top 20 exhibition organisers by revenue – Report released by AMR International September 2017. www.amrinternational.com/just-released-new-amr-top-20-exhibition-organisers-byrevenue/
About AMR International
As the world leader in strategy consulting to the events industry, AMR's mission is to act as a guide to its transformation. With more than 25 years’ experience, AMR supports every aspect of event transformation, from group and market entry strategy, acquisition search, commercial due diligence and performance improvement through to pricing, digital strategy and data analytics. AMR has offices in London, New York, Paris and New Delhi, as well as on-the-ground experience in 40-plus countries. For more information go to www.amrinternational.com.
Contact:
Julia.Gosling@amrinternational.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|