trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland Adds LED Lighting, Compressed Air

Tweet 12/14/2017

The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland and the Global Center for Health Innovation recently completed two significant facility upgrades, replacing metal-halide light bulbs with LED lighting in the truck loading dock and installing a permanent pneumatic air distribution system (compressed air) in the utilidor underneath the exhibit hall floor.



“These facility upgrades were aimed at increasing energy efficiency and lowering operating costs, providing a valuable service to convention and trade show exhibitors and attendees, and improving the building’s sustainability efforts,” said Ron King, general manager, Huntington Convention Center and Global Center.



During the months of November and December, the Huntington Convention Center replaced 140 existing metal-halide light bulbs with the latest in LED technology bulbs by retrofitting existing light fixtures with the new LED product. The LED light fixtures utilize only 45 watts of energy, compared to the 150-watt metal-halide bulbs, providing a significant reduction of power usage and maintenance without a loss of illumination throughout the 20-deck truck loading dock. The LED bulb replacement project also qualifies for a 24-month energy rebate program through the local utilities.



“The costs associated with changing to LED lighting from metal-halide will be paid for in less than a year as the new technology allows the facility to save energy and dramatically reduce the high maintenance costs associated with replacing burned out lamps,” said King. “The LED bulbs will also provide significant anticipated annual future savings in maintenance and utility costs.”



The operations staff teamed up with the engineering team at Richard L. Bowen and Associates and facility partner, Edlen Electric, to install two Ingersoll Rand pneumatic air distribution systems in the utilidor under the floor surface of the exhibit halls. The Ingersoll Rand air compressors allow the system to maintain a pressure of 125 psi (pounds per square inch), providing pneumatic (compressed) air service to convention and trade show exhibit hall booths throughout the three exhibit halls.



“For the past four years, many clients have requested and utilized compressed air in their respective trade show booths for a variety of purposes,” said Steve Mariakis, general manager, Edlen. “While our team was able to provide this service by using portable air compressors, the new installation allows the facility to provide enhanced and expanded compressed air service to exhibitors throughout the exhibit half floor.”



The Huntington Convention Center and Global Center, managed by SMG, provides 225,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 32,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, 34 meeting and breakout rooms, a robust technology package, an expansive truck loading dock, and a 12.5-acre green roof with spectacular views of Lake Erie. The attached 600-room Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel features a 32-story tower filled with guest rooms, meeting space, ballrooms, and multiple dining and entertainment options.



Earlier this year, the LEED Gold-certified Huntington Convention Center and Global Center facility signed on as a partner with the Cleveland 2030 District, a movement to create high-performance building districts throughout Greater Cleveland with the goal of dramatically reducing the environmental impacts of building construction and operations through reducing energy consumption while increasing Cleveland's competitiveness in the business environment and increasing owners' return on investment.



Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming; construction and design consulting; and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





Contact:

djohnson@clevelandconventions.com









The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland and the Global Center for Health Innovation recently completed two significant facility upgrades, replacing metal-halide light bulbs with LED lighting in the truck loading dock and installing a permanent pneumatic air distribution system (compressed air) in the utilidor underneath the exhibit hall floor.“These facility upgrades were aimed at increasing energy efficiency and lowering operating costs, providing a valuable service to convention and trade show exhibitors and attendees, and improving the building’s sustainability efforts,” said Ron King, general manager, Huntington Convention Center and Global Center.During the months of November and December, the Huntington Convention Center replaced 140 existing metal-halide light bulbs with the latest in LED technology bulbs by retrofitting existing light fixtures with the new LED product. The LED light fixtures utilize only 45 watts of energy, compared to the 150-watt metal-halide bulbs, providing a significant reduction of power usage and maintenance without a loss of illumination throughout the 20-deck truck loading dock. The LED bulb replacement project also qualifies for a 24-month energy rebate program through the local utilities.“The costs associated with changing to LED lighting from metal-halide will be paid for in less than a year as the new technology allows the facility to save energy and dramatically reduce the high maintenance costs associated with replacing burned out lamps,” said King. “The LED bulbs will also provide significant anticipated annual future savings in maintenance and utility costs.”The operations staff teamed up with the engineering team at Richard L. Bowen and Associates and facility partner, Edlen Electric, to install two Ingersoll Rand pneumatic air distribution systems in the utilidor under the floor surface of the exhibit halls. The Ingersoll Rand air compressors allow the system to maintain a pressure of 125 psi (pounds per square inch), providing pneumatic (compressed) air service to convention and trade show exhibit hall booths throughout the three exhibit halls.“For the past four years, many clients have requested and utilized compressed air in their respective trade show booths for a variety of purposes,” said Steve Mariakis, general manager, Edlen. “While our team was able to provide this service by using portable air compressors, the new installation allows the facility to provide enhanced and expanded compressed air service to exhibitors throughout the exhibit half floor.”The Huntington Convention Center and Global Center, managed by SMG, provides 225,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 32,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, 34 meeting and breakout rooms, a robust technology package, an expansive truck loading dock, and a 12.5-acre green roof with spectacular views of Lake Erie. The attached 600-room Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel features a 32-story tower filled with guest rooms, meeting space, ballrooms, and multiple dining and entertainment options.Earlier this year, the LEED Gold-certified Huntington Convention Center and Global Center facility signed on as a partner with the Cleveland 2030 District, a movement to create high-performance building districts throughout Greater Cleveland with the goal of dramatically reducing the environmental impacts of building construction and operations through reducing energy consumption while increasing Cleveland's competitiveness in the business environment and increasing owners' return on investment.Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming; construction and design consulting; and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com Tweet



