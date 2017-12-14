|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Potential Revenue Touched - The Trade Show Marketing Metric You Should Be Using Associations/Press
24th Annual Serving Up Hope Luncheon Raises $30,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies’ Denver’s Table Program Venues & Destinations
Wilmington, N.C., Showcases New Convention District Through SkyNav 3D Tour Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Launches Initiative to Honor Top 40 Exhibit Producers EXHIBITORLIVE News
ABCOMRENTS to Introduce Two New Exhibit Display Components in EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase Company News
Eventtus, the Leading Event App Provider in the Middle East, Raises $2 Million Company News
Radius Display Products Announces New Accessories for Pipe & Drape 2.0 Company News
Allcal Selected as Integrated Calendar for Philadelphia Film Festival Shows & Events
GES Invites Expo! Expo! Attendees to Relax and Refocus
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland Adds LED Lighting, Compressed Air
12/14/2017
The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland and the Global Center for Health Innovation recently completed two significant facility upgrades, replacing metal-halide light bulbs with LED lighting in the truck loading dock and installing a permanent pneumatic air distribution system (compressed air) in the utilidor underneath the exhibit hall floor.
“These facility upgrades were aimed at increasing energy efficiency and lowering operating costs, providing a valuable service to convention and trade show exhibitors and attendees, and improving the building’s sustainability efforts,” said Ron King, general manager, Huntington Convention Center and Global Center.
During the months of November and December, the Huntington Convention Center replaced 140 existing metal-halide light bulbs with the latest in LED technology bulbs by retrofitting existing light fixtures with the new LED product. The LED light fixtures utilize only 45 watts of energy, compared to the 150-watt metal-halide bulbs, providing a significant reduction of power usage and maintenance without a loss of illumination throughout the 20-deck truck loading dock. The LED bulb replacement project also qualifies for a 24-month energy rebate program through the local utilities.
“The costs associated with changing to LED lighting from metal-halide will be paid for in less than a year as the new technology allows the facility to save energy and dramatically reduce the high maintenance costs associated with replacing burned out lamps,” said King. “The LED bulbs will also provide significant anticipated annual future savings in maintenance and utility costs.”
The operations staff teamed up with the engineering team at Richard L. Bowen and Associates and facility partner, Edlen Electric, to install two Ingersoll Rand pneumatic air distribution systems in the utilidor under the floor surface of the exhibit halls. The Ingersoll Rand air compressors allow the system to maintain a pressure of 125 psi (pounds per square inch), providing pneumatic (compressed) air service to convention and trade show exhibit hall booths throughout the three exhibit halls.
“For the past four years, many clients have requested and utilized compressed air in their respective trade show booths for a variety of purposes,” said Steve Mariakis, general manager, Edlen. “While our team was able to provide this service by using portable air compressors, the new installation allows the facility to provide enhanced and expanded compressed air service to exhibitors throughout the exhibit half floor.”
The Huntington Convention Center and Global Center, managed by SMG, provides 225,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 32,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, 34 meeting and breakout rooms, a robust technology package, an expansive truck loading dock, and a 12.5-acre green roof with spectacular views of Lake Erie. The attached 600-room Hilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel features a 32-story tower filled with guest rooms, meeting space, ballrooms, and multiple dining and entertainment options.
Earlier this year, the LEED Gold-certified Huntington Convention Center and Global Center facility signed on as a partner with the Cleveland 2030 District, a movement to create high-performance building districts throughout Greater Cleveland with the goal of dramatically reducing the environmental impacts of building construction and operations through reducing energy consumption while increasing Cleveland's competitiveness in the business environment and increasing owners' return on investment.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming; construction and design consulting; and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit www.smgworld.com.
Contact:
djohnson@clevelandconventions.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|