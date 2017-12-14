trending Sponsored Content

Company News

CompuSystems and PartsBase, Inc. Sign Two-Year Deal

Tweet 12/14/2017

CompuSystems has been selected by PartsBase, Inc. to provide full-service registration, including call center and lead retrieval services, for PBExpo 2018. PBExpo is a showcase of all the innovation that PartsBase discusses with its members on a daily basis, supplemented by education about these resources to implement in day-to-day business. The inaugural event will be held May 16-17, 2018 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.



"CompuSystems is steadfast when it comes to building relationships with our clients," said Chris Williams, President of CompuSystems. "We are looking forward to servicing PBExpo, as well as developing a long-term partnership with PartsBase, Inc."





About PBExpo

PBExpo is a technology show for the aviation marketplace. From educational sessions and a keynote presentation, to an extensive exhibit hall and networking events, attendees and exhibitors will have ample opportunity to learn about new technologies in the industry, new business processes, ecommerce solutions for day-to-day business, and supply chain solutions.



About PartsBase, Inc.

PartsBase, Inc. is the world leader in internet-based parts locator services. their online community includes more than 7,500 compaines and 30,000 end-users in the aviation, defense, and aerospace industries. PartsBase, Inc.'s service provides the perfect opportunity for suppliers, distributors, and service providers to reach the most targeted audience in the industry.



About CompuSystems

CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems industry-leading services please visit





Contact:

david.cirillo@csireg.com









