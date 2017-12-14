trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Pure Arabia Joins Global DMC Partners

Tweet 12/14/2017

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), welcomes their newest Middle Eastern member, Pure Arabia, to their exclusive partnership of over 65 independently-owned destination management companies (DMCs).



Pure Arabia specializes in planning and implementing incentives, meetings and events in Dubai, UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Oman. With over 20 years of experience in the meeting industry, Managing Partners, Zaki and Eslam Badawi, are well-established names within the UAE and Oman events industry. The dynamic duo share the same passion for creating and delivering a superior level of service and have earned respect within the industry over the last two decades.



Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, says, “I am extremely confident in Pure Arabia and their ability to deliver the highest level of service, local expertise, and that extra edge of creativity that our clients are looking for. After observing how client-centric the Badawi brothers are, in combination with how skillfully their team works together to produce flawless programs, I know that they are the ideal partner in the UAE and Oman for our clients. I could not be happier to welcome them to our GDP family.”



“We are thrilled to partner with Global DMC Partners and excited to join such a high caliber network of DMCs around the world. We have always strived to offer creativity and reliability to our clients, and we are pleased to have found the perfect fit in Global DMC Partners,” says Director, Zaki Badawi from Pure Arabia.





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

erinr@globaldmcpartners.com









Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), welcomes their newest Middle Eastern member, Pure Arabia, to their exclusive partnership of over 65 independently-owned destination management companies (DMCs).Pure Arabia specializes in planning and implementing incentives, meetings and events in Dubai, UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Oman. With over 20 years of experience in the meeting industry, Managing Partners, Zaki and Eslam Badawi, are well-established names within the UAE and Oman events industry. The dynamic duo share the same passion for creating and delivering a superior level of service and have earned respect within the industry over the last two decades.Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, says, “I am extremely confident in Pure Arabia and their ability to deliver the highest level of service, local expertise, and that extra edge of creativity that our clients are looking for. After observing how client-centric the Badawi brothers are, in combination with how skillfully their team works together to produce flawless programs, I know that they are the ideal partner in the UAE and Oman for our clients. I could not be happier to welcome them to our GDP family.”“We are thrilled to partner with Global DMC Partners and excited to join such a high caliber network of DMCs around the world. We have always strived to offer creativity and reliability to our clients, and we are pleased to have found the perfect fit in Global DMC Partners,” says Director, Zaki Badawi from Pure Arabia.About Global DMC PartnersGlobal DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com Tweet



