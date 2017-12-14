|
Company News
Ultima Displays Adds Durst Rho P10 250 Flatbed Printer at its UK Headquarters
12/14/2017
Ultima Displays, a leading provider of portable marketing display solutions and modular exhibition stands, has welcomed a new Durst Rho P10 250 at its UK headquarters in Corby, Northamptonshire, which is one of its flagship Centres of Excellence across Europe.
A state-of-the-art piece of technology, the Durst Rho P10 250 is designed with large format printers in mind, consistently delivering print quality of up to 1000 dpi without loss of speed. It is the most versatile UV flatbed printer, with unrivalled production capacity, and can print on both rigid and roll media without compromising on quality. It offers increased accuracy due to the Quadro Array print heads and Varidrop technology, producing ink droplets as small as 10 picolitres in size, making it one of the most productive printers in its class.
“We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers an increasingly wide range of services,” said Osvaldo Gallio, Managing Director at Ultima Displays. “The most recent investment in our technology at Ultima Displays will mark a transformative period in the quality of UV print produced. Going forward, we will be offering photographic quality print, and in addition to this, white ink printing to support our focus of driving Lightbox developments.”
The latest Durst instalment marks the second phase in the company’s graphics investment programme, which was launched earlier in the year when it welcomed a Durst Rhotex 325, which is ideally suited to fabric display applications. The combination of machines will enable Ultima Displays to deliver products with unrivalled precision, superior quality, and in a more time and cost-efficient manner.
“We recognise the increasingly complex challenges our customers are facing – and we’re ready to help tackle them. Working with Durst is enabling us to provide our customers with more choice, more versatility, and superior products, which is of benefit to the whole supply chain. Overall, this is a very exciting time for everyone at Ultima Displays,” commented Gallio.
About Ultima Displays
Founded in 1999, Ultima Displays designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for Marketing display and modular exhibition stands. Its visual display solutions include: roller and tension banners, POS signage and modular exhibition solutions. Ultima Displays is a trade only supplier, offering wide format Dye-Sublimation and UV print and finishing capabilities to complement its hardware offering.
With facilities across Europe, Ultima Displays can provide support that is tailored to local market needs. They currently operate from the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Spain and Portugal, while also servicing all other EU export markets from the UK, France, Italy and Poland. Ultima Displays also has sister companies in the USA (Orbus Inc.) and Canada (Ultima Displays Canada). It is part of the P3 Group, which has a $130million turnover for its global complete display and printing service solution.
For further information, please visit www.ultimadisplays.co.uk.
Contact:
sian.borrill@proactive-pr.com
