Orbus Exhibit & Display Group Ends the Calendar Year with Milestone Achievements

Tweet 12/20/2017

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is honored to announce that, for the third consecutive year, the company was named one of the



“Creating a company culture that focuses on the satisfaction of our team has proven time and time again to be one of the key elements of Orbus’ success,” said Giles Douglas, President and CEO of Orbus. “It is an honor to have been chosen as a Best and Brightest Company to Work for in the Nation for the third year in a row. We look forward to continuing to strike a balance between hard work and employee satisfaction.”



Orbus also celebrates the fact that it now employs 412 full time employees. Orbus continues to grow and the addition of new roles in various areas of the business helps the company improve its offering and services.



Orbus also reached a milestone of recycling 80% of its total waste in 2017. The company places continuous focus on efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, recycle and protect the environment. As part of this initiative, Orbus continued its partnership with UPS® to participate in the Carbon Neutral Shipping program. The program offers businesses the option to ship packages as carbon neutral, so as to reduce the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) impact that shipping has on the environment. UPS has mitigated 380.98 metric tons of CO2e during the period of Sept. 2016 – Aug 2017.





About Orbus

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include



Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, USSC and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.



Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit





Contact:

kyle@orbus.com











