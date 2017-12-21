trending Sponsored Content

The LACC and Levy Restaurants Team Up to Bring the Holidays Early to the Downtown Women’s Center

Tweet 12/21/2017

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), managed by AEG Facilities, teamed up with the exclusive in-house catering provider, Levy Restaurants, for a day of service at the local Downtown Women’s Center (DWC). On December 11, about 30 LACC and Levy Restaurants employees participated in the Annual Service Day cooking a home-style meal and sorting donations. The mission of the Downtown Women’s Center is to provide permanent supportive housing and a safe and healthy community, fostering dignity, respect, and personal stability, and to advocate ending homelessness for women.



The LACC and Levy team focused on supporting DWC through donations and volunteering. The LACC-Levy Restaurants team donated food and cooked a baked chicken pesto dish with oven-roasted tomatoes, zucchini, and chives accompanied by a side of fruit and an arugula salad. This dish was then served to about 200 women in DWC’s community. Additionally, the LACC team handled DWC’s donation sorting, an important task during the holidays due to the volume of donations received. The donations were sorted, organized, and distributed to where DWC needed them most.



“The LACC and Levy Restaurants are extremely humbled and honored to work with such an impactful non-profit as Downtown Women’s Center where the community’s passion and dedication to end homelessness for women is felt from the moment you enter the Center,” stated Brad Gessner, General Manager of The Los Angeles Convention Center and SVP of AEG Facilities.



“Annually, over 5,000 volunteers dedicate their time, passion, and skills to our mission of ending homelessness for women,” said Melissa Tillman, Chief Development and Communications Officer of DWC. “We are so grateful for partners like The Los Angeles Convention Center and Levy Restaurants for their vital support.”





About the Los Angeles Convention Center

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) is renowned internationally as a prime site for conventions, trade shows, and exhibitions. Professionally managed by AEG Facilities, the LACC attracts over 2.5 million visitors annually. The facility is an integral economic component to the Southern California area, generating economic benefits through attendee direct and indirect spending and sustaining over 12,500 local jobs. The LACC also remains an enduring symbol of environmental sustainability and social responsibility, and is proud to be a LEED® Gold certified facility; the venue was recertified on the Gold level in 2015 making the LACC the largest convention center in the U.S. to receive LEED® EB:O+M Gold recertification. For more information, please visit



About AEG Facilities

AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 120 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Live, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. The Los Angeles-based organization owns, operates or provides services to the world’s most elite venues. For more information, please visit



About the Downtown Women's Center

Founded in 1978, DWC is the only resource in Los Angeles exclusively dedicated to addressing the immediate and long-term needs of women overcoming homelessness each year in the Skid Row neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles. DWC houses 119 women on-site and will house nearly 200 women throughout Los Angeles County in 2017. Additionally, DWC offers services to approximately 3,000 women annually, including showers and clean clothing; healthy, nutritious meals; case management; physical and mental healthcare; enrichment programming; and job-readiness training and transitional employment. Learn more at





