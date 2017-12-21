trending Sponsored Content

Halifax Convention Centre Officially Opens

Tweet 12/21/2017

The Halifax Convention Centre hosted its official opening ceremony today, Dec. 15.



“The Halifax Convention Centre will attract thousands of new visitors from around the world to our province,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “It will build on our booming tourism economy and help build a stronger Nova Scotia.”



The centre features 120,000 square feet of flexible event space including a mix of multi-purpose and meeting space including a spectacular ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking downtown. The configuration was enhanced from the original design with more natural light, an above ground ballroom, two distinct convention levels and a floor of dedicated meeting space.



“The Government of Canada is proud to celebrate the opening of the new Halifax Convention Centre, an impressive, modern facility that confirms Nova Scotia as a world-class destination,” said Scott Brison, president of the Treasury Board of Canada, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “Investments in innovative and green infrastructure projects like this one are vital to creating middle class jobs, and providing sustained economic growth for our communities.”







There are 90 events booked for the first year of operations in the new facility, bringing an estimated 75,000 delegates and more than $50 million in new money to the province. This includes 44 national and international conventions.



“This new centre gives us the opportunity to show visitors everything that makes our city and our region unique,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “I know our guests will create great memories here that will inspire them to come back. It’s an exciting time in Halifax.”



The centre has planned a welcome weekend for the public to see the new space January 12-14.



“We are ready to welcome the world to our brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO of the Halifax Convention Centre. “Together with our community and partners, we look forward to delivering an amazing event experience for our guests that will make Nova Scotians proud.”



The interior design of the facility was inspired by Nova Scotia’s culture, landscape and history and shaped by input received through a series of public consultations.



“This is more than a building, it’s a platform to connect Nova Scotia to a global audience,” said Joe Ramia, president and CEO of Argyle Developments. “I’m very proud to have built a facility that will serve as a gathering place, connecting our guests to the people and experiences that make our province so special.”



The Halifax Convention Centre is part of the Nova Centre, a one-million square-foot, mixed-used development including a hotel, financial towers, public plaza, retail space and parking. It is the largest integrated development project in the province's history. The funding of the convention centre is shared between three levels of government, totaling $169.2 million.



For more information go to





Contact:

erin@halifaxconventioncentre.com









