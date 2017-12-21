trending Sponsored Content

Connections Housing Ranks #1 in Cvent Passkey Room Block Management Services

Tweet 12/21/2017

According to a recent report from global meeting, event and travel technology leader Cvent, Connections Housing has ranked #1 among all CityWide organizers that license its Cvent Passkey integrated hotel room block management software. The November 30, 2017 report shows Connections in the top spot among CVBs, Third Party Planners and other non-hotel Passkey licensees in number of Created Events, Open Events, Gross Reservations, as well as events using the PassKey RegLINK tool to seamlessly link registration with the hotel booking platform.



"Connections has been a loyal Passkey licensee for more than 10 years because this robust, incredibly user-friendly technology aligns perfectly with our own customer service philosophy," explains Brad Weaber, Chief Operating Officer, Connections Housing. "Our growing client roster includes events of all sizes and we work hard to custom-tailor housing strategies that effectively meet the unique needs of each one. Passkey helps ensure we do just that, so it's especially rewarding to see our successful partnership illustrated through this number one ranking."



Using Passkey for its clients, Connections is able to fill contracted room blocks faster, minimize risk of attrition, share real-time data on pick-up rates, available rooms and much more. A leader in technology, Connections has also worked with the PassKey team to create SmartBlock™, its own proprietary, in-house tool to streamline the sub-blocking process. Connections is the only PassKey licensee to use this exclusive tool.





ABOUT CONNECTIONS HOUSING

Founded in 1986, Connections Housing has emerged as one of the fastest growing full-service sourcing, housing and event management companies in the industry. Bringing unmatched customer service, knowledge and experience together with the latest technology, the company has maintained a 98% retention rate of clients in a host of different industries. With offices in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Washington, DC, Connections Housing provides sourcing, housing and event management services to a number of the Tradeshow Top 200 and successfully manages more than 250 events each year ranging in size from 10 to 100,000+ attendees. For more information, visit



ABOUT CVENT

Cvent, Inc. is a leading cloud-based enterprise event management company, with tens of thousands of customers and nearly 2,700 employees worldwide. Cvent offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. Cvent provides hoteliers with an integrated platform, enabling properties to increase business through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence solutions. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit





Contact:

