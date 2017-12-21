trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

International

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Event Tech Lab Forms Partnership for Event Technology Start Up Clinic

Tweet 12/21/2017

UBM, Visit and Poken by GES and Event Tech Lab have announced their support for new start up technology companies with the formation of the Start Up Clinic. The clinic is a vehicle to mentor and help develop the next generation of successful event technology companies. Start up companies from anywhere in the world will be eligible to apply for a place in the clinic. The programme for successful start ups will last for 8 months.



The criteria for companies that wish to participate is that they have to have a technology product in development or have a minimum viable product (MVP) they can demonstrate or have launched in the marketplace but still have start up status. Both software and hardware products will be considered for the programme with a focus on technology that mainly serves the B2B event space.



Successful applicants will be able to get 1 to 1 expert advice on their product proposition and development; pointing start ups in the right direction. Mentors will meet with start ups on a bi-monthly basis and there will also be the potential to trial suitable technologies in live situations at events. The start ups could also be aimed at back office planning, logistics and other administrative tasks. The mentors are looking for start ups in three areas – production and logistics, event marketing and management and attendee engagement. Mentors include Govind Sharma head of event technology at UBM, Matt Coyne technology architect at Visit by GES and James Morgan founder at Event Tech Lab.



Applications for the clinic are open and start up companies have until 31st January to apply. The first tranche of companies will start the programme in February 2018. Govind Sharma is participating in the programme because “seeing so many technologies that address problems or pain points in the event space seem to misunderstand or misinterpret solutions. There is a need to help start ups on how new technologies can enhance events and the people in companies that organise them”.



Start up technology companies can apply for the programme online at





Contact:

james@eventtechlab.com









UBM, Visit and Poken by GES and Event Tech Lab have announced their support for new start up technology companies with the formation of the Start Up Clinic. The clinic is a vehicle to mentor and help develop the next generation of successful event technology companies. Start up companies from anywhere in the world will be eligible to apply for a place in the clinic. The programme for successful start ups will last for 8 months.The criteria for companies that wish to participate is that they have to have a technology product in development or have a minimum viable product (MVP) they can demonstrate or have launched in the marketplace but still have start up status. Both software and hardware products will be considered for the programme with a focus on technology that mainly serves the B2B event space.Successful applicants will be able to get 1 to 1 expert advice on their product proposition and development; pointing start ups in the right direction. Mentors will meet with start ups on a bi-monthly basis and there will also be the potential to trial suitable technologies in live situations at events. The start ups could also be aimed at back office planning, logistics and other administrative tasks. The mentors are looking for start ups in three areas – production and logistics, event marketing and management and attendee engagement. Mentors include Govind Sharma head of event technology at UBM, Matt Coyne technology architect at Visit by GES and James Morgan founder at Event Tech Lab.Applications for the clinic are open and start up companies have until 31st January to apply. The first tranche of companies will start the programme in February 2018. Govind Sharma is participating in the programme because “seeing so many technologies that address problems or pain points in the event space seem to misunderstand or misinterpret solutions. There is a need to help start ups on how new technologies can enhance events and the people in companies that organise them”.Start up technology companies can apply for the programme online at www.thestartupclinic.org . The deadline for 2018 is January 31, 2018. Tweet



