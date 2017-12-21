|
Company News
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC Announces an Integrated Meeting Solution for Slack
12/21/2017
Collaborative Marketing Solutions LLC (CMS) is proud to announce an integrated meeting solution that adds more power to the Slack collaboration platform.
Now Slack users can enhance their collaborating experience with 100+ collaboration tools including Instant Team Meetings with Video, Whiteboards, Screen Sharing, Presentations, and Audience Polling. Plus, Slack users can take advantage of groundbreaking video collaboration and productivity tools.
"We are incredibly excited about helping Slack users tap into more virtual meeting tools," says James Miller, President of Collaborative Marketing Solutions. "With Slack 360, Slack users can meet with the click of a button to experience real-time virtual communications and of HD quality audio and video streams."
"We are incredibly excited about helping Slack users tap into more virtual meeting tools," says James Miller, President of Collaborative Marketing Solutions. "The future is virtual; leading companies must share our commitment to innovating the best technologies that empower teams to work together easily and productively wherever they may be. So now with Slack 360, Slack users can meet with the click of a button to experience real-time virtual communications and of HD quality audio and video streams."
Furthermore, thanks to a CMS partnership with Samsung, Slack users can make virtual meetings completely unique by using the Samsung Gear 360 Camera and not miss a moment for total engagement.
About Slack
Launched in 2014, Slack is the fastest growing business application in history. Millions of people around the world use Slack to bring their teams together, make sense of their work, and drive their business forward. www.slack.com.
About Collaborative Marketing Solutions
Collaborative Marketing Solutions (CMS) provides innovative marketing solutions, communications, and strategies for business including healthcare and life sciences, customer service, IT, and more. Hybrid Meetings, a CMS Network Partner, delivers a single, customized platform for all real-time virtual communications. For more information, please visit www.collaborativemarketingsolutions.com or call 888-400-1573.
Contact:
187712@email4pr.com
