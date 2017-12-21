trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

International

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Monterey County CVB Announces New Client Advisory Board for 2018

Tweet 12/21/2017

The Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau (MCCVB) has selected The Kliman Group to facilitate a new Client Advisory Board (CAB) for 2018. CAB is a representative group of professional meeting planners and industry leaders who will meet periodically to offer knowledge of the meeting and hospitality industry and advice on strategy and innovative programs for MCCVB group sales and services initiatives.



“The creation of the new Client Advisory Board will help us better understand the meeting community and how we can best meet or exceed their expectations,” says Mark McMinn, Vice President of Sales for the MCCVB. “It’s about being innovative, inspiring and providing exemplary services to our groups and meeting professionals. It’s about being a valued asset to that community and helping us to better promote our awe-inspiring destination.”



The Kliman Group, based in Santa Rosa, California, will invite potential members to join the Advisory Board for a two-year term. The organization will provide consulting services and actively assist the MCCVB in developing creative CAB events and meetings with the goal of generating productive dialogue, new ideas and timely feedback regarding critical sales, marketing and operations plans and spending.



“We are thrilled to be working together with the leaders of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau,” says David Kliman, President of The Kliman Group. “The new Advisory Board will be a catalyst for the creation of market centric, client focused ideas capable of generating new revenue streams and operational efficiencies for Monterey County.”



Kliman, who will be spearheading the MCCVB CAB, is a hospitality industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in meeting facilitation, strategic planning, business development, global sales and marketing and operations management. Kliman has served as International Chairman of Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and on the U.S. White House Council of Travel and Tourism.



The new MCCVB CAB will begin meeting in early 2018. To learn more about hosting meetings and inspired moments in Monterey County, please visit





Contact:

jessica@seemonterey.com









The Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau (MCCVB) has selected The Kliman Group to facilitate a new Client Advisory Board (CAB) for 2018. CAB is a representative group of professional meeting planners and industry leaders who will meet periodically to offer knowledge of the meeting and hospitality industry and advice on strategy and innovative programs for MCCVB group sales and services initiatives.“The creation of the new Client Advisory Board will help us better understand the meeting community and how we can best meet or exceed their expectations,” says Mark McMinn, Vice President of Sales for the MCCVB. “It’s about being innovative, inspiring and providing exemplary services to our groups and meeting professionals. It’s about being a valued asset to that community and helping us to better promote our awe-inspiring destination.”The Kliman Group, based in Santa Rosa, California, will invite potential members to join the Advisory Board for a two-year term. The organization will provide consulting services and actively assist the MCCVB in developing creative CAB events and meetings with the goal of generating productive dialogue, new ideas and timely feedback regarding critical sales, marketing and operations plans and spending.“We are thrilled to be working together with the leaders of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau,” says David Kliman, President of The Kliman Group. “The new Advisory Board will be a catalyst for the creation of market centric, client focused ideas capable of generating new revenue streams and operational efficiencies for Monterey County.”Kliman, who will be spearheading the MCCVB CAB, is a hospitality industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in meeting facilitation, strategic planning, business development, global sales and marketing and operations management. Kliman has served as International Chairman of Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and on the U.S. White House Council of Travel and Tourism.The new MCCVB CAB will begin meeting in early 2018. To learn more about hosting meetings and inspired moments in Monterey County, please visit www.MeetinMonterey.com Tweet



