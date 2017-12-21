|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Duke Energy Convention Center Names Peter Barton as Senior Sales Manager
12/21/2017
Spectra by Comcast Spectacor has promoted Peter Barton Senior to Sales Manager at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
“Peter has consistently driven new business in each of the past four years since joining the DECC,” says Spectra’s Justin Markle, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Duke Energy Convention Center. “His enthusiasm and drive are contagious and his ability to positively and professionally represent the DECC, Spectra and the City of Cincinnati in all of his interactions is commendable.”
In addition to Barton’s successful efforts at The Center, he also serves on the Board of Directors for the Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and has been recognized as an “Agents of Change” industry leader by Connect Faith Magazine.
Having asked what drives Peter, he replies “helping others is the line of business we are in, and my fulfillment comes by way of providing solutions for our clients.”
Born in Ireland, Peter recently became a US citizen. Married to Kara they have two children ages 8 and 5.
About the DECC
The Duke Energy Convention Center is managed by Spectra and located in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, within blocks of top-rated restaurants, bars, pro-sports venues and attractions. The Center boasts innovative design features that welcome creative event plans and versatile spaces to accommodate both large and small groups. The 40,000 sq. ft. grand ballroom is the largest and most spectacular in the Midwest. In addition, the Center offers 200,000 sq. ft. of exhibit spaces and 30 deluxe meeting rooms. DECC offers free Wi-Fi areas, an in-house AV company, telecommunications provider and show-stopping catering cuisine. For details on the convention center or to book exhibit or event space visit www.duke-energycenter.com or call 513-419-7300.
About Spectra
Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, Ticketing & Fan Engagement and Corporate Partnerships. Learn more at www.SpectraExperiences.com.
About Comcast Spectacor
Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Spectacor’s three core businesses are the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center Complex, and Spectra, a hosting and entertainment firm specializing in Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, Ticketing & Fan Engagement and Corporate Sponsorships. Learn more at www.ComcastSpectacor.com.
Contact:
Michelle_Hopewell@comcastspectacor.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
