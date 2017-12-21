trending Sponsored Content

CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies

CustomNEWS, Inc., announces the release of three eBooks highlighting the many benefits of show dailies (overnight publications produced onsite at a meeting, available in print and digital formats). Available for complimentary download at



Designed as a glossary, Show Dailies from A to Z showcases the many benefits of publishing a show daily. The 38-page guide covers a range of topics, including showcasing content, generating non-dues revenue, countering unofficial show dailies, maximizing social media tie-ins and much more.







"Show Dailies from A to Z will highlight what show dailies offer conference organizers," said Jenn Waters, Assistant Publisher and Digital Media Manager. "Print sometimes gets a bad rap, especially with the growth of event technologies. But there are many ways that print and digital can support each other. This is comprehensive guide to show dailies."



CustomNEWS' client base includes non-profit associations, for-profit corporations, meeting management companies (MMCs) and association management companies (AMCs). Show Dailies: A Guide for AMCs and MMCs and Show Dailies: A Guide for Associations focus on what partnering with CustomNEWS offers.



CustomNEWS is seeing its association clients reevaluate onsite communication vehicles, with some opting to eliminate the onsite program book. Show dailies have become much more than just traditional printed conference newspapers. Sharing show daily links electronically will demonstrate to those not attending what they have missed, and show daily content can be repurposed year-round.



"We want to show AMCs and MMCs that partnering with CustomNEWS will benefit their client base," said Waters. "We know AMCs and MMCs are being asked to produce show dailies. We want CustomNEWS to be top of list for printing and publishing services."



Adding show daily production services will provide any association, MMC or AMC with a timely, printed publication that generates advertising revenue, supports social media and content marketing initiatives, and adds value to a conference of any size.



The guides are available for complimentary download at





About CustomNEWS, Inc.

Founded in 1979 by Anne D. & Ross E. Heller, CustomNEWS is a leading publisher of print and digital show dailies. Services include printing and production of show dailies, program books and exhibitor guides; design and distribution of email newsletters; advertising sales; content curation services and logistics management. For more information, contact CustomNEWS at 800/627-8723 or info@showdailies.com.





