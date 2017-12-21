|
|
|
|
|
People
Thinkwell Group Introduces Laurie E. Knight as New Vice President of People in Los Angeles
12/21/2017
Thinkwell Group, a global experience design and production agency specializing in the creation of theme parks, major attractions, live events, and museum exhibits around the world, has announced the appointment of Laurie E. Knight to Vice President of People. Knight is responsible for the day-to-day management of all Human Resources operations, overseeing the strategy and administration of employee policies, procedures, and programs for the company.
“Laurie joins us with significant experience and a proven track record of success in Human Resources, which will be invaluable in meeting the individual, departmental, and company goals and objectives as we head into 2018,” said Francois Bergeron, COO of Thinkwell. “We’re excited to bring her on board during this time of growth for the company.”
Knight brings over 20 years of experience in Human Resources to Thinkwell, with extensive expertise in a variety of industries and organizational structures. With her comprehensive qualifications in the field, Knight will play a key role in enhancing the development of Thinkwell’s corporate structure and keeping employees and teams informed of all relevant corporate updates. She also brings certifications as a Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR) through the HRCI and Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) through SHRM to the department at Thinkwell.
Knight previously worked as the Director of Human Resources for Starz Entertainment and Starz Media, where she was involved in all core areas of HR for Starz Media Companies including Film Roman (Animation), Anchor Bay Entertainment, Anchor Bay Films, and Overture Films. In that role, Knight provided support to Starz Original Programming, Digital Distribution, and Worldwide Distribution operations in both California and New York. She was most recently the Director of Human Resources at Galpin Motors, where she was fully responsible for all core functions of the department including budgeting, payroll monitoring, compliance, performance management, training, development, and recruiting across 12 auto franchises, a full service restaurant, and an aftermarket center.
About Thinkwell Group
Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Beijing and Abu Dhabi, Thinkwell Group is a global experience design and production agency specializing in the creation and master planning of theme parks, destination resorts, major branded and intellectual property attractions, events & spectaculars, museums & exhibits, expos, and live shows around the world. Founded in 2001, Thinkwell is a creative, collaborative team with extensive experience in strategy, planning, design and production of location-based entertainment projects worldwide. The award-winning company has become a leader in experiential design by bringing a unique holistic approach to every creative engagement, delivering extraordinary results to notable clients over the years, including Fortune 500 companies, movie studios, museums, theme parks and destination resorts. For more information visit www.thinkwellgroup.com.
Contact:
akellam@thinkwellgroup.com
|
|
|
