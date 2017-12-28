|
|
|
|
|
People
NYC & Company Names Watson Li Regional Director, International Mice, Asia Pacific, Africa & Middle East
12/28/2017
NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, announces that Watson Li has joined the organization’s Convention Development team as Regional Director, International MICE, serving the Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East regions. In his new role, he will drive meetings, incentive, conventions and exhibitions business to New York City’s five boroughs from these key markets. Li reports to Jerry Cito, senior vice president of Convention Development for NYC & Company.
“I am proud to join the NYC & Company team and look forward to engaging with global meeting planners across influential developing regions to showcase the benefits and excitement of hosting their next meeting in New York City,” said Watson Li.
“Watson is a respected industry professional and we look forwarded to leaning on his expertise to further develop our strategy and bolster our presence in the Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East regions in the year to come” said Jerry Cito.
Li joins NYC & Company with almost ten years of sales experience with Starwood Hotels & Resorts. He previously served as Account Director for the New York Metro Market, a role in which he was responsible for bringing groups from the Asia Pacific region to Starwood-managed properties in New York City and New Jersey. Prior to that position, he worked in sales roles at The Westin New York Times Square, in Starwood’s Global Sales office in Guangzhou, China, and at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou.
Li is a graduate of the Glion Hotel Management School in Leysin, Switzerland and is fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. He currently resides in New Jersey.
In 2016 New York City welcomed a record 6.2 million meeting and convention delegates. To learn more about booking a meeting in New York City, visit nycgo.com/makeitnyc.
About NYC & Company
NYC & Company is the official marketing, tourism and partnership organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For more information, visit www.nycgo.com.
rpeace@nycgo.com
|
|
|
|