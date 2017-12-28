|
|
|
|
|
Company News
TTNMG Creates New Blog and White Paper Series to Highlight Effective Trade Show Marketing
12/28/2017
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group is launching a new weekly blog series in 2018 with tips and expert advice for trade show managers and marketers, focused on effective selling in and out of the booth space. The Chicago-based exhibit firm will also be publishing quarterly white papers, which will provide in-depth information on how to maximize the returns on trade show sales efforts and exhibit investments.
Subscriptions are free by submitting an email address at the blog site for Trade Show Display Marketing Tips and Advice trade show marketing whitepapers: www.thetradeshownetwork.com/trade-show-blog. Subscribers also have the opportunity to submit questions about effective exhibiting and marketing to be answered in future blog posts. “We work closely with each of our clients to develop exhibits and strategic event plans that will have the greatest impact on their target markets and their company’s bottom-line business objectives,” says Karin Roberts, director of marketing for The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group. “Through our blog and white papers, we share what we have learned from working with businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries to maximize their trade show dollars and achieve measurable results.”
The first white paper, which will be highlighted in the blog series, is Three Tips for Your 2018 Trade Show Strategy. The other white papers will include Making the Trade Show the “Show and Tell” Arena for Your Company, Qualifying Prospects at Trade Show Events, and How to Best Represent Your Company’s Image at a Trade Show.
About The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group is a full-service, trade show display company based in Chicago, Illinois, which serves clients nationally and internationally. Products include custom exhibit designs, modular exhibit displays, fabric booths, portable designs, custom rental exhibits, and accessories. The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group specializes in custom rental exhibits, drawing from its own display inventory to configure modular exhibits to fit all budgets and booth sizes, from 10 x 20 inline booths to 20 x 20 and larger island spaces. Their comprehensive trade show services include exhibit design, booth installation and dismantle, shipping and logistics, exhibit storage, exhibit management, online inventory and show management tools for clients, and marketing services such as market research, branding, graphic design and messaging. For more information go to www.thetradeshownetwork.com.
Contact:
karin@thetradeshownetwork.com
|
|
|
