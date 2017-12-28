|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Greater Columbus Convention Center Receives Five Awards
12/28/2017
The SMG-managed Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) recently received five awards from trade journals, business publications and organizations, continuing the celebration that began with the completion of the 22-month, $140 million expansion and renovation of the facility earlier this year.
These accolades include:
The Greater Columbus Convention Center is located in downtown Columbus and owned by the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority and managed by SMG. The $140 million expansion and renovation of the facility was completed in July 2017.
SMG turns 40 in 2017! Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 233 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. Visit www.columbusconventions.com and www.smgworld.com for more information.
Contact:
jdavis@columbusconventions.com
|
|
|
|