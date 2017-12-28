trending Sponsored Content

Greater Columbus Convention Center Receives Five Awards

12/28/2017

The SMG-managed Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) recently received five awards from trade journals, business publications and organizations, continuing the celebration that began with the completion of the 22-month, $140 million expansion and renovation of the facility earlier this year.



These accolades include: The inaugural Stella Awards honor excellence in the meetings industry. Honored in the supplier category as the best convention center, regional standalone facility in the Midwest, the award was presented to the GCCC by Northstar Meetings Group, publisher of Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings magazines. The Stella Awards – named for the Latin word meaning “star,” is a “new comprehensive program that redefines how excellence in the meetings industry is identified and celebrated,” said Northstar Meetings Group Senior Vice President/Chief Content Director Lori Cioffi. “This program shines a light on the truly outstanding organizations in our industry.”

The Ohio Business Magazine 2017 Best Workplaces in Ohio second-annual feature recognizes employers who make their associates feel valued as team members contributing to the company’s success.

The Facilities & Destinations Prime Site Award is achieved by event-planner nomination of deserving facilities. The GCCC has earned this award annually since 1998.

Columbus CEO Best of Business award was presented to the GCCC as best meeting space and conference center. The GCCC is a repeat winner of this award.

Wonderful Workplaces for Young Professionals 2017 honors were presented by the Columbus Young Professionals Club and Human Resources Association of Central Ohio. This is the second consecutive year the GCCC has received this recognition. “Receiving these awards is gratifying because they recognize the significant investment in the facility and its amenities and our associate team continually striving to provide unparalleled service excellence in our quest to become the best convention center in North America,” said GCCC General Manager John R. Page.



The Greater Columbus Convention Center is located in downtown Columbus and owned by the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority and managed by SMG. The $140 million expansion and renovation of the facility was completed in July 2017.



SMG turns 40 in 2017! Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 233 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. Visit





