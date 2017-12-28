trending Sponsored Content

Allcal Events App Offers Solution to White Label Appageddon

Tweet 12/28/2017

Allcal Events is proud to offer a solution to the white label “appageddon” crisis currently affecting the event industry. Starting January 1, 2018, the Apple App Store will reject white label or duplicate event apps, leaving many events, conventions, and trade shows in need of an alternative. Allcal Events is an integrated calendar, app, and event management solution for event organizers that is wholly compliant with the Apple App Store’s new rules.



“Thousands of clone apps are about to be stopped with Apple’s new regulations,” states Allcal CEO Daniel Cocanougher. “It has always been our goal to offer the best solution for events and that’s true now more than ever.”



Since 2014 Allcal has offered a social calendar solution for personal use that seamlessly syncs events in real time. The tech company launched Allcal Events in 2016 after being approached by major conventions about custom branded solutions to their event app problem. Allcal Events allows clients to build custom web calendars that reflect the branding of their events to seamlessly embed within their own website as well as an extensive custom calendar within the Allcal app.



Lindsay Haylock, Customer Relations Manager of a healthcare technology company that recently used the Allcal app for their conference, says, “We liked the depth of options and the completeness of the solution. [Allcal is] a comprehensive solution that is very well priced - and the support is top shelf.”



Allcal Events features convenient in-app ticketing services and complete event and calendar management system within the dashboard so that clients can manage everything in one place and see valuable engagement data. No coding is required to utilize Allcal Events.



For more information, visit events.allcal.com. To request an Allcal demo, contact Katherine Rose Watson at katierosewatson@gmail.com.





About Allcal Events

Allcal Events is a complete calendar and event management solution for event organizers. Launched in 2016 as a unique social calendar solution for events, Allcal has been the official scheduling vendor for both small and large-scale festivals, conferences, and expos. Successful events include Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con, RuPaul's DragCon, Dallas Startup Week, Scare Los Angeles, and the Philadelphia Film Festival. Learn more about Allcal Event's features and capabilities here:





Contact:

katierosewatson@gmail.com









