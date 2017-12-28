trending Sponsored Content

Photo Butler Adds Public Streams to Real-time Photo Sharing Platform

Tweet 12/28/2017

Photo Butler, a real-time, group photo sharing platform and mobile app, today announced the launch of public photo streams. Public streams allow users to experience any event in real-time, regardless of location. Organizations can use geofencing technology to collect photos from attendees, while inviting their fans globally to view and interact with the photo stream.



“Public streams create a sense of community and allow fans everywhere to experience and discover their favorite events in real-time, even if they’re not physically there,” said Andy Goldfarb, founder of Photo Butler. “Photo Butler is amplifying Art Basel Miami Beach by sharing collectors’ experiences with the broader art enthusiast community. Public streams enable anyone to experience the event through the lenses of world class collectors, and also help galleries, artists, and collectors connect and create community through digital memories.”



Photo Butler recently partnered with ART MEDIA Holdings, the premier art media company known for its rich portfolio of iconic art and design titles including Art in America, ARTnews Magazine, The Magazine ANTIQUES, and MODERN, to bring public streams to Art Basel in America at Miami Beach. ART MEDIA used Photo Butler to capture several events, including an exclusive Soho Beach House event with actress/producer, Rosario Dawson, celebrity entrepreneur, Paris Hilton, Prince Lorenzo Borghese, socialites Anna Rothschild and Claudine DeNiro, and famed mixed media artist, Tiago Margo.



“Engagement is essential for business in the art world," said Vajra Kingsley, director of marketing and business development at ART MEDIA Holdings. "Artists and dealers must build their brand with gallery spaces and collectors through social media and other tools. We are incorporating fascinating new technologies like Photo Butler to better serve and engage our audience and clients with candid, effortless, real-time photo sharing.”



With Photo Butler public streams, organizations opt in to geofence their event and allow only attendees in the vicinity to contribute photos. All other fans may view the stream, and download or share photos directly to social media platforms. Push notifications alert users to local events, and invite them to view or contribute photos. Public streams appear on the homepage of the Photo Butler mobile app for iOS and Android. Users may still schedule and view private photo streams for any event.



Art Basel and other public streams live forever on the Photo Butler mobile app. Event organizations and attendees may view and interact with past streams to leverage user-generated content and relive the moment.



To set up a public stream, contact Photo Butler directly at events(at)photobutler.com. All photo streams created through the mobile app will remain private.



Learn more about the Photo Butler platform at





About Photo Butler

Photo Butler is a real-time group photo sharing platform and mobile app that’s changing the way the world shares memories. From weddings, athletic events and concerts to everyday moments, Photo Butler allows you to be fully present and free of distraction while creating and sharing living albums. Learn more and enhance your event with Photo Butler at





Contact:

events@photobutler.com









