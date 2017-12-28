|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Informa Exhibitions’ GE Awards Program Rewards Excellence in Customer Experience, Sustainability and Event Technology
12/28/2017
Looking to reward the achievements of individual colleagues and teams and, at the same time, to better integrate a top three global exhibitions company with over 200 exhibitions and products and regional hubs in six countries, Informa Exhibitions, Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division, has launched the GE Awards.
With categories like Customer First; Excellence in Sustainability; Best Use of Event Technology; Digitally Driven; and Marketer of the Year, to name a few, the GE Awards program is designed to identify and reward best practices that help to create an outstanding customer experience at the show level, while also creating tools that help to enhance Informa Exhibitions’ competitive position in the global events marketplace.
Reflecting the diversity of the division’s staff and operations, nominations were open to the division’s more than 1,400 colleagues, and were accepted not just in English but also in the native languages of colleagues from Brazil and China. “Informa Exhibitions has grown rapidly over the last three years into one of the largest and highest performing global exhibitions enterprises, and we know that a critical reason for that success is the talent and commitment of our colleagues,” said CEO Charlie McCurdy. "That was the impetus behind this new awards program: to recognize talent, dedication and forward-thinking wherever it arises in our business while, at the same time, fostering cooperation and innovation across show teams, whether old or new.”
The final award winners were recognized at an Informa Exhibitions event in London on December 13.
Winners in each category are below:
About Informa’s Global Exhibitions Division
With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Health & Nutrition, International Yachting, Beauty and Aesthetics, Aviation, and Agriculture. Through face to face and digital channels, its exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides Informa Exhibitions customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.
Informa Exhibitions is part of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. For more information go to informa.com/divisions/global-exhibitions/
Contact:
media@informa.com
|
|
|
