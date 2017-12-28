|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Company News
CustomNEWS Inc. Releases Three Free Guides on Show Dailies EXHIBITORLIVE News
ABCOMRENTS to Introduce Two New Exhibit Display Components in EXHIBITORLIVE's New Product Showcase EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Launches Initiative to Honor Top 40 Exhibit Producers EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Data on International Exhibiting Venues & Destinations
Wilmington, N.C., Showcases New Convention District Through SkyNav 3D Tour Technology EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 21st Annual Sizzle Awards International
Pacific World Reveals Spain and China as Most Demanded Destinations Worldwide in 2017 Venues & Destinations
State of the Florida Keys Tourism Industry Following Hurricane Irma
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Teamsters Local 25 Launches First Training Program for Boston’s Trade Show Industry
12/28/2017
In an effort to attract world-class trade shows to Boston, Teamsters Local 25 has launched the city’s first trade show worker training program. Through the program, Local 25 hopes to create more skilled workers and to raise Boston’s trade show business to match the heights of its vibrant tourism industry, creating jobs and driving economic activity.
“Boston is a top destination for international tourists, and working together, we can make it a top destination for the most coveted trade shows,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Sean M. O’Brien. “Having an educated and well-trained workforce is critically important for Boston to attract the events that have the biggest economic impact. Making this training available will create more jobs, more visitor spending, and put more working men and women in a better position to support their families by working in this industry.”
The initial training sessions took place at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center and hosted more than 100 workers. Inside, instructors detailed the art of building and deconstructing trade shows quickly, efficiently, and safely. The unique training program is made possible by the Teamsters Local 25 partnership with the convention and trade show employers working in conjunction with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Safety.
The MCCA is responsible for generating significant regional economic activity by attracting top conventions, trade shows and other events, believes this training will help attract more lucrative events and help maximize the investment return for residents and businesses in Massachusetts.
“Customer service excellence is at the heart of the MCCA’s mission and our success is directly tied to our constant focus on providing training throughout the organization,” said David Gibbons, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. “We applaud and appreciate the commitment of Teamsters Local 25 on its new training initiative as we continue working together to drive economic activity and opportunity locally by bringing the world’s best events to Boston.”
Until now, Boston’s trade show industry has been mostly seasonal, and only large enough to support a mostly casual, part-time workforce. By making this new training available, the Teamsters Local 25 is providing workers with a chance to earn certifications and licensure in handling the various aspects of working in the trade show industry. A skilled trade show industry workforce will allow Boston to compete with cities such as New York, Chicago, and Las Vegas and attract the biggest and most lucrative conventions and trade shows to Boston. The training will also create more full-time employment opportunities.
“This program is great for our members,” said Teamsters Local 25 Steward Ed Welch. “Giving these workers the chance to be fully trained and certified will open the door to many more job opportunities in this growing industry, and give them a much more reliable way to support their families.”
Contact:
smartin@regancomm.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|