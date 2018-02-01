trending Sponsored Content

Post-Up Stand Introduces Kevin Moak as Company President

Tweet 1/2/2018

Post-Up Stand is pleased to announce Kevin Moak as the new President of the company as it enters its 14th year. Post-Up Stand is a division of TAKKT America and a leader in custom printed trade show and advertising display solutions located in Cleveland, Ohio. Moak takes over as the President of the formerly privately owned company from its founders, Ram Tamir and Alon Weiner, as they step down, per the terms of the sale to TAKKT in 2015.



Moak becomes the President of Post-Up Stand after serving in several capacities in sales and merchandise marketing for the Hubert Company for the last 20 years and is excited about successfully leading the company into the future and helping it reach new heights.



“Looking into 2018 and beyond, we are excited to invest and grow our footprint both regionally and nationally as a premier provider of custom printed trade show and marketing displays,” Moak said.



The company prides itself on a 48 hour turnaround time after proof approval thanks to its ability to store a large inventory of products in-house. With the ability to maintain a large inventory, Post-Up Stand aims to expand its product line, services and capabilities in 2018 going forward.



Post-Up Stand maintains a strong direct mail and online digital presence and expects both to grow with new leadership. With an expanded product line, Post-Up Stand will be able to provide custom branded displays that will help companies stay on the cutting edge of marketing technologies and solutions to help them reach new levels of success.



“We are looking forward to expanding our product lines to supply businesses with more custom printed, premium marketing solutions. We are only successful if our customers are successful and continuously expanding our product line is key to providing the most value to our customers to help them be as successful as possible,” Moak said.



Post-Up Stand is a division of TAKKT America, which is a leading B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment. Post-Up Stand was founded in 2004 and boasts 83,400 square feet of property that handles in-house printing, manufacturing, customer service and inventory storage to help serve a large ranging customer base that consists of retail, education, hospital, manufacturing and financial industries. The company provides custom printed display solutions to over 75,000 customers in the United States and Canada. For more information go to





