Company News, New Products
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group Introduces 63 New Display Products, 2018 Exhibitors’ Handbook Catalog and New Pricing
1/2/2018
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is proud to announce the addition of 63 new and enhanced portable and modular displays to its extensive offering of tradeshow, exhibit and display products in its new 2018 catalog, The Exhibitors’ Handbook.
Included in the selection of exciting new display products are new backlit Embrace™ Collapsible Displays, Outdoor Tents, Modulate™ Magnetic Banners and kits, banner stands and more. All new products can be viewed on the New Product Page of Orbus’ online catalog at www.theexhibitorshandbook.com.
BACKLIT EMBRACE™ COLLAPSIBLE DISPLAYS
Adding to the popular line of exclusive Embrace™ displays are backlit displays that feature easy to install LED lights. Featured in four different sizes from tabletop to 12’ wide, the new Backlit Embrace displays are ideal options for attracting attention.
MODULATE™ MAGNETIC MIX & MATCH BANNERS & EXHIBIT KITS
All Modulate™ fabric banners and exhibit kits now feature the option of magnetic frames! Magnetic frames allow for easy connection and reconfiguration. Banner and walls can be combined to create storage closets, conference areas, and used as divider walls in exhibit and retail settings. *Patent Pending
INDOOR & OUTDOOR HANGING BANNERS
Orbus introduces a plethora of indoor and outdoor hanging banner options, suited for all types of events and environments. Available material and finishing options include 13oz Vinyl, 7oz Mesh, 13oz Scrim, Oxford Fabric, Outdoor Canvas and more.
FRONT PRINTED & OUTDOOR TABLE THROWS
Orbus introduces two new table throw options. The Front Printed Table Throw offers a limited, full color dye-sublimation print area on the front, and features white fabric backwall. The Fitted Outdoor Table Throws are printed on waterresistant outdoor canvas and offers excellent durability against the elements.
HOPUP™ LITE ECONOMY COLLAPSIBLE DISPLAYS
Orbus introduces the Hopup Lite™, an economy option of the popular Hopup™ Collapsible Display. Hopup Lite features an economy collapsible frame and is offered in two new sizes, 7.5’ and 10’ W.
BANNER STANDS & SYSTEMS
Orbus introduces the new X-Tend Spring Back Banner and Perch Table Pole Banner. The X-Tend features a lightweight frame and is available in five sizes ranging from 72”-80” H and 23.5”- 33.5” W. Perch offers a simple way to add messaging to any basic table display. Perch’s simple aluminum tube frame assembles easily and graphics slip over top. There are three height options of 18”, 44” and 68.25” that can be combined with width options of either 6’ or 8’.
NEW & IMPROVED OUTDOOR DISPLAYS
Orbus introduces the new Zoom™ Economy 10’ Tent and Standard 10’ & 20’ Tents. The Economy tent features a black steel frame, and Standard tents feature a rustresistant silver aluminum frame. The new and improved Stowaway outdoor sign is also introduced, available in two sizes measuring 77” W and 98.5” W, perfect for outdoor displays and promotions.
NEW SIZES OF HOPUP™ & EMBRACE™ COLLAPSIBLE DISPLAYS
Orbus introduces new sizes of the popular Hopup™ and Embrace ™ collapsible displays. These new sizes rise 10’ tall and back of a fraction of their size, making it easy to create impactful, portable displays.
Orbus’ product catalog and product website, www.theexhibitorshandbook.com, remain a nonbranded, 100% neutral resource designed exclusively for Orbus dealers to use and share.
About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.
Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.
Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kyle@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
