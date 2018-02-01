trending Sponsored Content

Image 4 Experiential Design Celebrates 30 Years, Launches New Web Site

Tweet 1/2/2018

Image 4, the leader in 3D experiential brand design, is pleased to celebrate the company’s 30th year of bringing brands to life. Since 1987, Image 4 has helped companies of all sizes tell stories, showcase products, and engage customers in environments that invite interaction and embody all a brand has to offer. Through authentic brand engagement, customers become devoted brand advocates, increasing membership, sales and brand connections.



To share 30 years of thought-leadership, and show how Image 4 brings brands to life, the company has launched a new website and educational blog (



In today’s digital world, businesses across industries struggle to effectively connect with customers. The ability to shop for nearly anything online has eroded the traditional brand loyalty that businesses rely on to cultivate repeat customers. Customer interaction in physical spaces is precious and Image 4 focuses on helping brands to engage in meaningful conversations with customers to build long-term customer relationships and brand in the 3-D physical world.



Financial institutions turn to Image 4 to help create brand affinity by transforming traditional transactional branch environments to become more efficient and to integrate online and personal banking experiences. Corporations both large and small benefit by transforming their locations to showcase their values, connect with customers, and even enhance employee, and thus customer, engagement and satisfaction. Retailers can drive sales through updated flagship locations and engaging pop-up shops or store-in-stores. Further, companies who develop sales through “face-to-face” marketing at trade shows and events can reduce the time to purchase and connect more effectively with prospects in exhibit environments optimized for the pace of trade show sales.



“When CASA Systems wanted to enhance our brand image, profile and customer perceptions and also make the company stand out for the quality of its innovative products, we turned to the team at Image 4,” said Karin Quatrale, Global Events Marketing Manager at CASA Systems, a leading provider of fixed, mobile, optical and Wi-Fi network solutions. ...From the booth design and production, to graphics delivery, to logistics and the finished product; working with the Image 4 team has been a smooth and easy process. Every step of the way, the Image 4 team performed exceptionally and I really appreciate their attention to detail."



“From concept and design to fabrication and implementation, Image 4 draws from 30 years of industry lessons to build brand environments that will engage customers today and in the future,” said Jeff Baker, President and CEO of Image 4. “We’re proud to be recognized as a top-tier Environmental Design and Marketing firm and hope that sharing some of what we’ve learned over 30 years of practice will help our clients grow their businesses.” Learn more about how Image 4 can bring your brand to life at





About Image 4

Image 4 is an award-winning 3D Brand Experience Agency, expert at delivering integrated, immersive brand experiences in the physical world, on-time and on-budget. For 30 years, we've been creating brand affinity, product awareness and face-to-face connection to drive sales, increase customer retention and own mindshare in your market. We specialize in integrating Brand design within the physical, real-world spaces of trade shows, banks and credit unions, specialty retail locations, and corporate and institutional environments. Learn more at





Contact:

j.baker@image4.com









