People

Michael A. Monahan Promoted to President of Tech Image

Tweet 1/3/2018

Tech Image is pleased to announce that Michael A. Monahan has been promoted to president of the award-winning digital PR agency. He replaces Dan O’Brien, who retired at the end of 2017.



Monahan oversees the Tech Image team and its delivery of high-quality digital public relations and brand-positioning programs for its clients. They include Allstate, Bosch and NEC among other recognized brands, as well as start-ups and associations. Monahan also oversees the agency’s strategy, sales, marketing and operations. Tech Image is a subsidiary of the association management and services company SmithBucklin.



“We are thrilled to have Michael step into this role. He and Dan have done an outstanding job of making Tech Image a leader in delivering high-ROI digital public relations programs to their clients,” said Matt Sanderson, President and CEO of SmithBucklin. ”I look forward to Michael and the Tech Image team continuing to provide outstanding client service and develop business growth opportunities.”



Monahan joined Tech Image in 2014 as vice president. He has been responsible for leading the team’s delivery of digital PR best practices and approaches in the areas of thought leadership, social media, media relations, crisis communications and special event communications. He also has led the expansion of Tech Image’s client base. PR News named Tech Image the 2016 Digital PR Firm of the Year and a 2017 finalist of the same award.



“I am honored by this opportunity to lead this team of smart, agile and dedicated professionals as we transform the digital PR landscape together,” Monahan said. “As we enter our 25th year as an agency, I am excited to further collaborate with our team and our clients to increase the reach and visibility of their brands.”



Monahan has more than 20 years of experience in digital communications, corporate communications and media relations, much of which he earned at business-to-business corporations in the industrial sector. Prior to joining Tech Image, Monahan led executive communications and reputation management for The Timken Company, a global industrial technology leader.



Previously, he served as director of corporate communications for Walter Energy Inc. He has an MBA from Florida Southern College and a bachelor’s degree from the College of Journalism & Communications at the University of Florida. For more information about Tech Image, please visit





About Tech Image

Tech Image (



About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jclark@smithbucklin.com









