Lancaster PA-based Conestoga dpi Grows In-House Textile Printing

Tweet 1/4/2018

Central PA-based commercial large format print provider Conestoga dpi grows in-house textile printing with addition of HP latex' 3rd generation printing press.



"We have been printing textiles using UV and earlier generation latex inks but the new generation of HP Latex inks is a game changer," said COO Shawn O'Neal. Conestoga dpi is looking forward to growing in the commercial decor market using natural textiles for custom wall-coverings, window shades & blinds as well as custom furniture coverings and pillows."



"Customers in our market have been looking for local trade source for fabric printing for their SEG signage and trade show graphics and we are looking forward to filling that role" explained O'Neal.



Conestoga dpi offers a wide range of imaging services from flatbed printing to digital die cutting plus logistics to get your graphics where they need to go. Take advantage of options like contour cut graphics, white ink printing, and clear varnish effects and take your ideas to new levels. For more information go to





Contact:

soneal@conestogadpi.com









