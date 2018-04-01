|
|
|
|
|
Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Nimlok Holds EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Pass Sweepstakes
1/4/2018
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, announces the launch of a nationwide sweepstakes that offers trade show marketers the chance to win one of five all-access passes to EXHIBITORLIVE, February 25 – March 1, 2018, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
All-access passes include unlimited sessions, workshops, Peer2Peer Roundtables and exhibit hall access. Individuals interested in entering the sweepstakes should visit www.nimlok.com/exhibitorlive-sweepstakes.
The EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Pass sweepstakes is part of Nimlok’s focus on educating trade show marketers in the areas of smart exhibit design, trade show planning and budgeting and more.
“Nimlok experts work to partner with trade show marketers and planners in every aspect of their program, from designing and building the exhibit to managing logistics and executing strategy,” said Giles Douglas, CEO and President of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group. “We look forward to providing five people with the ultimate trade show education opportunity at EXHIBITORLIVE.”
The sweepstakes runs from January 1 – 31, 2018. For more information and to enter into Nimlok’s EXHIBITORLIVE All-Access Pass sweepstakes, visit www.nimlok.com/exhibitorlive-sweepstakes.
For more information about EXHIBITORLIVE, visit www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Nimlok
Nimlok, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group™, a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in custom modular design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
|
|
|
